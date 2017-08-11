Listen Live
News
The Doctrine Digest 8/11
Close

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

  1. China warns North Korea: You’re on your own if you go after the United States 
  2. Postpone the 2020 Election? Many GOP Voters Say Yes 
  3. Trump: 'The opioid crisis is an emergency' 
  4. Swimsuit-wearing Chelsea Manning photographed by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue 
  5. After canceled town hall meeting, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at girls’ coding event 
  6. Taylor Swift offers unflinching testimony at groping trial 

 

From Studio B1:  

  1. Americans spend more on the lottery than on ... 
  2. Floyd Mayweather: I've 'lost a step'; Conor McGregor has edge on paper 
  3. Conspiracy theorist warns solar eclipse will signal the coming of Nibiru and the end of our planet 
  4. Usher I Didn't Sleep with That Chick She's Not My Type 
  5. Hundred-Year-Old Antarctic Fruitcake Found in 'Excellent Condition' 
  6. Is Your iPhone Cable Spying On You? 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. Trump thanks Putin for expelling U.S. diplomats, infuriating State Department 
  2. Frustrated with Trump, McCain promotes his own Afghan plan 
  3. Trump says he hasn't given 'any thought' to firing Robert Mueller 
  4. Manafort switching legal team as feds crank up heat on him 
  5. Bill Hader's Anthony Scaramucci has 'no regrets, baby' on ‘Saturday Night Live Weekend Update’ 
  6. Kylie Jenner Finishes Celebrating 20th Bday By Sharing Racy New Lingerie Shoot 

 

Other News:  

  1. Trump promises ‘billions’ more for missile defenses 
  2. U.S. Productivity Rose at 0.9% Rate in Second Quarter 
  3. U.S. Job Openings Surge to Record in Sign of Robust Labor Demand 
  4. GOP senators rally to McConnell's defense amid Trump attacks 
  5. POLITICIANS BLOCKING PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA IGNITES DEBATE 
  6. Jeffrey Lord out at CNN after Nazi tweet 
  7. Maduro Acknowledges Authority of Venezuela’s Constitutional Assembly 
  8. Lawsuit Says Seattle’s ‘Tax-the-Rich’ Measure Violates State Constitution 
  9. Bill O’Reilly Says He Wants to Make Appearance on CNN 
  10. Putney Bridge jogger: Man quizzed by police is partner at Mayfair private equity firm 
  11. 12-Year-Old Arrested After Pouring Boiling Water on Girl at Sleepover: Police 
  12. Video of Penn State fraternity incident was deleted, officer testifies 
  13. 16-year-old killed when log falls on him during football drill 
  14. Oregon woman sues hospital after accidentally suffocating her newborn 
  15. More Than 100 Applebee’s, IHOP Restaurants to Close 
  16. Asteroid to shave past Earth inside Moon orbit 
  17. Pig organs could soon be transplanted into humans after major ‘xenotransplantation’ breakthrough 
  18. Doughnut shop norovirus outbreak victim count nears 250 
  19. This weekend is the best time to watch the year’s most spectacular meteor shower 
  20. NASA Scientists Answer Burning Questions on Reddit About the Total Eclipse 
  • Solar Eclipse Details
    Solar Eclipse Details
  • Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
    Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
    DineEquity Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, is planning to close up to 160 of the restaurants. According to a Thursday news release from Dine Equity, 105-135 Applebee’s locations and 20-25 IHOP restaurants will close Previously, the company said it expected to close 40-60 Applebee’s restaurants and 18 IHOP restaurants. >> Read more trending news “We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim chief executive officer of DineEquity Inc. said. “We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise.” Applebee’s has been struggling the most, with a 7 percent decrease in sales compared with similar restaurants in the first six months of the year, according to the news release. IHOP has had a 2.1 percent decrease for comparable restaurants in the same amount of time. “We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year,” Dahl said. Related: More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish restaurants closing “IHOP remains on solid ground, despite soft sales this quarter. I am optimistic about the growth in both effective franchise restaurants and system-wide sales,” Dahl said. “IHOP is currently rolling out initiatives to address the convenience needs of our guests, which are inclusive of online ordering as well as accelerating tests for delivery and development of an IHOP mobile application. We believe these will create enhanced revenue channels.” Internationally, DineEquity plans Applebee’s franchisees to “develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be international openings.” It expects IHOP franchisees to “develop between 80 and 95 restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be domestic openings.” Between the two chains, 125 new restaurants will open. The specific locations where restaurants will close and be developed are not yet known.
  • Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times
    Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times
    Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with 'lacerations and mutilations' to his upper body. Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau 'certainly was very intense.' He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship. He said police were holding back details because they haven't questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week after a days-long manhunt. Lathem has waived extradition to Chicago. Warren is expected to be in a California court Friday.
  • Alton Brown finds ‘hideously ugly’ dog, names it Gordon Ramsay
    Alton Brown finds ‘hideously ugly’ dog, names it Gordon Ramsay
    Famous foodie Alton Brown dinged a fellow celeb chef in a funny Twitter video, comically dubbing the “hideously ugly” dog he found “Gordon Ramsay.” Ha! All jokes aside, Brown needs your help locating the dog’s owner. It’s evidently someone’s pet, he assessed, noting it’s very sweet and housebroken. After little Gordon Ramsay followed him home Brown took the dog to the vet where it was determined he’s not chipped. “He’s a good boy,” Brown said, but said he can’t keep him. So, he’s posted the clip and plans to put up posters. Brown’s office, where Gordon Ramsay (we are riding this train til it runs outta track) is bunking for the moment, is in Marietta. Earlier this year he said he wants to open a new coffee shop there. But first, reuniting the lost dog with his home.
  • School choice program raises questions about accountability
    School choice program raises questions about accountability
    More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that they be expanded into a federal program. Unlike traditional school vouchers, which are directly funded by the states or in the case of Washington, D.C., the federal government, these programs don't use any public money. Instead, those who contribute to the voucher program get tax credits. Seventeen states now have the so-called tax-credit scholarships. Both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have promoted the scholarships as a way to give parents greater choice in deciding where their children will go to school. Supporters are pushing the administration to launch a federal program extending the tax credit scholarships nationwide. Asked whether such a proposal might be included as part of a tax overhaul, DeVos said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press: 'It's certainly part of our discussion.' Depending on who you ask, the programs are either another avenue for school choice drawing on the generosity of taxpayers, or a workaround to existing bans on giving public money to religious organizations — in this case schools — with a set-up that's ripe for abuse. It's hard to know who's right, given that the states purposefully limit their fingerprints on their own programs. For Mayra Puentes of Las Vegas, it was simply a way to get her children a better education. Her son, she said, was struggling in public school, in a state that is ranked at or near the bottom of national lists on the quality of public education. Puentes said would not have been able to afford the combined $22,000 tuition for her three children at Mountain View Christian Schools. In Nevada, scholarships are capped annually at about $7,700 per child. They can be used at 86 private schools, not all of them accredited. How the program works: Nonprofits solicit contributions from businesses and others. The organizations distribute the funds to families that apply. They keep 5 percent to 10 percent of the donations for administrative costs. Contributors can deduct the amount they gave, sometimes dollar-for-dollar, from their state tax bill. Most states designate the vouchers programs for low-income families. 'They are this weird blend of tax policy and education policy, and in a lot of ways, they are treated more like tax policy,' said Josh Cunningham of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the programs. Nevada lawmakers secured a $20 million boost for the scholarships this year, after Republicans suffered a crushing blow when they couldn't get money for their embattled Education Savings Accounts, a different type of school choice program. Assemblyman Paul Anderson, a Republican, said government transparency laws do not and should not apply to the tax-credit scholarships because the tax component is confidential by nature, and the private sector is handling the rest. He said it was no different than a church asking its parishioners for donations — even though the state created the voucher program. Supporters have on their side the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that the contributed money is private funds because the cash is never touched by the state. But government transparency watchdogs have warned that the set-up can be problematic, with abuses well-documented. In Alabama and Georgia, for example, groups advertised the programs as money-making for contributors. In Arizona, a lawmaker makes six figures annually by running a scholarship group in the same system that he has supported. Critics say under certain circumstances, wealthy contributors could even make a profit by claiming the 'charitable' deduction multiple times over at the state and federal levels. The AAA Scholarship Foundation Inc. which runs programs in Nevada and five other states, says it doesn't give tax advice but has, when asked, shared an IRS memo on the matter. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy say loopholes in the tax code would allow contributors to both eliminate their state tax bill and also get a charitable deduction off their federal taxes, and in some cases, also their state taxes. Carl Davis, the Washington-based think tank's research director, likened the system to a money-laundering tax scheme because the contributions are officially considered donations — even if the scholarship money goes to for-profit schools. 'That's not charity. That's just helping facilitate the movement of funds. These so-called donors are really like middlemen,' Davis said. 'They're not making a financial sacrifice.' The research firm estimates that states give away $1 billion annually in tax credits for these voucher programs. Aside from closing the loophole, states could also rein it in by requiring contributors to show their federal tax return to prove that they aren't 'double-dipping,' Davis said. EdChoice, a leading school choice advocacy group, defends the tax-credit program, saying it's accountable to parents who can choose to take their kids elsewhere if they don't like a school, even if there are, like in all government programs, some cases of abuse. Acknowledging that there are things to address, EdChoice's policy director Jason Bedrick says his team has advised scholarship groups not to mischaracterize the system as a 'get rich quick' scheme. But he's not apologetic about the tax loophole, saying it's no different compared to tax credits for other charitable causes that in some states, though very rarely, is also a dollar-for-dollar contribution. And if there is tax code reform to address double-dipping, it should apply uniformly to all donor tax credits — not just for a highly political issue like vouchers. 'Some people might not like that, but they're acting within the letter of the law. I see no problem with that,' Bedrick said. 'Nobody's going to go to jail for this.' ___ Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
  • 100-year-old fruitcake discovered, experts say may still edible, almost
    100-year-old fruitcake discovered, experts say may still edible, almost
    Nobody wants your Christmas fruitcake, but what about one that was baked over a hundred years ago? Probably nobody wants that one either. >> Read more trending news Conservators with the Antarctic Heritage Trust found a century-old cake in the continent’s oldest building on Cape Adare, National Geographic reported. The well-preserved cake was still wrapped in the paper it was packed in all those years ago, and what was left of its storage tin. Experts believe the cake was part of the provisions taken to Antarctica during the 1910-1913 Terra Nova expedition by explorer Robert Falcon Scott and his crew, National Geographic reported. Archeology teams have been excavating artifacts from a hut that Scott’s Northern Party used during its expedition. The excavation has been going on since last year. The cake was found on a shelf in the hut, SBS, an Australian media outlet, reported. The scientists said the cake looked fine, but they can’t taste it, since they believe it would be unethical to taste their finds, Newshub reported. The archeologists artifacts manager told Newshub, “The conditions down there are obviously frozen for most of the year, and that has preserved the cake really, really well, and on top of that it’s been protected by the tin, and while the tin has mostly disintegrated the outside atmosphere hadn’t gotten to the cake.”
More

