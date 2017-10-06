Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 10/6
The Doctrine Digest 10/6

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:

  1. Study: Americans more divided along party lines than ever 
  2. Trump, during photo shoot, talks of 'calm before the storm'
  3. Japanese woman 'dies from overwork' after logging 159 hours of overtime in a month 
  4. NASA will put humans on the Moon again, Mike Pence tells space council 
  5. Cam Newton apologizes for response to female reporter 
  6. Number of vasectomies plunges amid fears relationships won't last 
  7. Harvey Weinstein Cites Jay-Z, NRA in Bizarre Statement After N.Y. Times Exposé 

 

Stories From Studio B1: 

  1. Feds: Sorry, "love" isn't an ingredient 
  2. Google’s “Pixel Buds” can Translate 40 Languages in Real Time 
  3. Time-Traveling Drunk Man Says He Was Sent From Year 2048 to Warn of Alien Invasion 
  4. Cats are killing everything in Australia, and nobody knows what to do 
  5. Want to go to Mars? Only a month left to sign up 
  6. Woman turns the tables on catcallers by taking selfies with them 

 

More Headlines: 

  1. NRA gives ground on bump stocks 
  2. Tim Murphy resigns from Congress 
  3. California becomes 'sanctuary state' as Gov. Brown defies Trump administration 
  4. Financial Firm Behind ‘Fearless Girl’ Will Pay $5 Million for Allegedly Underpaying Women and Minorities 
  5. CIA: Kim Jong Un isn't crazy 
  6. TMZ Obtains Photo of OJ Simpson Signing Memorabilia in Private Session 

 

Today’s Trump Dump: 

  1. In meeting with military, Trump talks of 'calm before the storm' 
  2. AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier 
  3. Trump suggests Senate Intel Committee should investigate U.S. news media 
  4. Trump to ‘decertify’ Iran nuclear deal next week: report 
  5. Scarborough: Trump Treated Puerto Rican Residents Like ‘Peasants’ With Paper Towel Throwing 
  6. Here's the Unlikely Person Trump Reportedly Seeks Twitter Advice From 

 

Other News: 

  1. Las Vegas Gunman May Have Targeted Lollapalooza & Life Is Beautiful Festivals 
  2. CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION AND RESTRICT GUN RIGHTS, SAYS MICHAEL MOORE 
  3. Tropical Storm Nate kills 20 in Central America as it heads toward US 
  4. Sessions says civil rights law doesn't protect transgender workers 
  5. House passes budget, paving way for tax reform 
  6. RNC chairwoman rips Michelle Obama for 'false' claim GOP is 'all men, all white' 
  7. Catalan police chief in Madrid court in 'sedition' probe 
  8. Russia, Saudi Arabia cement new friendship with king's visit 
  9. Watch the Saudi king get stuck in midair when his golden escalator breaks down in Russia 
  10. Cigna to stop covering most OxyContin prescriptions 
  11. CDC finds hepatitis A was carried from San Diego to AZ shelter 
  12. Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Prize 
  13. Facebook users could outnumber Christians before the end of the year 
  14. Netflix Is Raising Streaming Prices on 2 Plans in November 2017 
  15. Bauer proves Francona right, gives Indians a 1-0 series lead over Yankees 
  16. Patriots lean on defense in victory 
  17. Tom Petty’s music sales leap 6,216% in wake of artist’s death at 66 
  18. Nick Cannon 'ain't apologizing' for show at Catholic college in N.J. 
  19. After accusations, Hollywood asks: Is Harvey Weinstein done? 
  20. Playboy Mansion staffers left out of Hugh Hefner’s funeral 
  • Netflix to raise price of most popular plan
    Netflix to raise price of most popular plan
    Popular streaming service Netflix announced Thursday it plans to raise the price of its most popular plan. >> Read more trending news  The price of the plan will increase by 10 percent -- or $1 -- from $9.99 to $10.99. This is the first time the company has increased prices in two years, USA Today reported. Netflix’s most popular plan allows subscribers to view content simultaneously on two interconnected devices. A different premium plan, which allows users to view content simultaneously on four different screens, will increase 17 percent in price -- or $2 -- from $11.99 to $13.99. According to The Associated Press, the price hikes will affect nearly 53 million Netflix subscribers. The change in prices comes as Netflix seeks higher profits and aims to secure funding for critically acclaimed shows, like “Orange Is The New Black” and “House of Cards,” and as it competes against rivals Amazon and Hulu, among others, to secure rights to shows and movies, the AP reported. A Netflix representative said the company will email subscribers and send out app notifications on or after Oct. 19, 30 days before their billing cycles. Users will have 30 days to accept the new rate, change their plans or cancel the service. There will be no change in price to Netflix’s basic plan, which allows users to view content on one screen for $7.99 monthly. >> Related: Shonda Rhimes to leave ABC, join Netflix
  • Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
    Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
    Police in New Jersey say they had to coax a German shepherd on a busy interstate to leave a dead pit bull that it was found lying next to. New Jersey state police said that troopers responded Thursday morning to a report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. The troopers say the pit bull was dead when they arrived. They say the German shepherd didn't want to leave its side, but they were able to coax it into a trooper's car. Authorities say neither dog was wearing a collar or any identification. The German shepherd was given to a dog rescue. It wasn't clear how the dog died. The case remains under investigation.
  • Rifle bump stocks in high demand after use in Las Vegas massacre, gun stores say
    Rifle bump stocks in high demand after use in Las Vegas massacre, gun stores say
    While many people may not have known what a bump stock was before Sunday, the device used by a gunman in Las Vegas has gained national attention. A bump stock is a device that can be attached to a semi-automatic rifle and, in essence, allow it to be fired at speeds approaching a fully automatic machine gun. With the bump stock’s new notoriety – 12 of the devices were found after the Las Vegas attack that killed 58 and injured hundreds – Central Florida gun store owners say they have become a high-demand item. >>What is a bump stock, how does it work and is it legal? Jeremy Sternisha, with The Armories Gun Shop in Oviedo, said bump stocks have not been a popular item in the past. “We haven’t sold one in the two years that we’ve been open,” he said. Now the interest has skyrocketed, and gun shop owners and managers believe the fear of new regulations is to blame. >> Read more trending news “We’ve definitely seen an increase in phone calls of people asking if we have bump stocks or asking how they work, or what the deal is,” Sternisha said. The National Rifle Association released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the status of bump stocks needs to be examined. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” the statement said. >>NRA calls for regulation of 'bump stocks' after Las Vegas massacre Bump stock makers Slide Fire Solutions and Bump Fire Systems have stopped taking orders for the devices due to an “extremely high demand.” Getting them now is next to impossible, Sternisha said. “Our distributors are out of stock, so even if we wanted to order them, we couldn’t,” he said.
  • Falling gate kills boy at church
    Falling gate kills boy at church
    Police are investigating after a gate fell on top of a child at a church in Mukilteo, killing him. >> Read more trending news The 10-year-old boy, of Everett, was in the parking lot of the Sulamita Slavic Church when a 20-foot wrought iron gate used to secure the parking lot collapsed, fire officials said Thursday evening. An off-duty paramedic lifted the gate off the boy and attempted to resuscitate him, officials said. Assistant Fire Chief Brian McMahan said first responders found a bystander doing CPR on the boy, who was on the ground, when they arrived. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear if the boy attended the church’s Sulamita Christian School. Police continue to investigate. The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Pumpkin spice smell forces school evacuation
    Pumpkin spice smell forces school evacuation
    Pumpkin spice is EVERYWHERE. And it’s so pervasive that it forced the evacuation of a Baltimore-area school. There was a strong smell of something that filled the third floor of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Upper Fells Point, The Baltimore Sun reported. The principal had the school evacuated and the fire department called in with the hazmat team following. >> Read more trending news They ran several tests that all came back negative. Whatever the smell was ended up sending two students and two teachers to a hospital, WBFF reported. Firefighters had the windows in the school opened to air the building out, when the source of the smell was discovered: an aerosol plugin with a canister of Pumpkin Spice room spray.
  • Sam Smith announces 2018 tour, new album release
    Sam Smith announces 2018 tour, new album release
    It’s a major return for Sam Smith in 2018. The Grammy magnet will release “The Thrill of It All,” his much-anticipated follow-up to his 2014 breakthrough, “In the Lonely Hour,” on Nov. 3. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ In June 2018, he’ll launch a tour to support the album, kicking off in Toronto and wrapping up in Calgary, Alberta, on Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at www.axs.com. A 24-hour pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at http://samsmithworld.com. Each ticket purchased online will include a copy of the new album. Tickets are $35-$125. Smith’s new album is available for pre-order now at http://samsmith.world/TTOIAUS. Those who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of the song “Pray,” plus the first single, “Too Good at Goodbyes.” The “Stay with Me” singer will perform on “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 7. The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 U.S. Tour Dates   6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden 6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center 6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center 7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center 7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center 7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena 7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center 7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center 7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey 7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes 8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 8/15 Chicago, IL United Center 8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena 8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center 8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center 8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena 9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center 9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena 9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center 9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center 9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena
