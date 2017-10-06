The Doctrine Digest 10/6

Headlines:
- Study: Americans more divided along party lines than ever
- Trump, during photo shoot, talks of 'calm before the storm'
- Japanese woman 'dies from overwork' after logging 159 hours of overtime in a month
- NASA will put humans on the Moon again, Mike Pence tells space council
- Cam Newton apologizes for response to female reporter
- Number of vasectomies plunges amid fears relationships won't last
- Harvey Weinstein Cites Jay-Z, NRA in Bizarre Statement After N.Y. Times Exposé
Stories From Studio B1:
- Feds: Sorry, "love" isn't an ingredient
- Google’s “Pixel Buds” can Translate 40 Languages in Real Time
- Time-Traveling Drunk Man Says He Was Sent From Year 2048 to Warn of Alien Invasion
- Cats are killing everything in Australia, and nobody knows what to do
- Want to go to Mars? Only a month left to sign up
- Woman turns the tables on catcallers by taking selfies with them
More Headlines:
- NRA gives ground on bump stocks
- Tim Murphy resigns from Congress
- California becomes 'sanctuary state' as Gov. Brown defies Trump administration
- Financial Firm Behind ‘Fearless Girl’ Will Pay $5 Million for Allegedly Underpaying Women and Minorities
- CIA: Kim Jong Un isn't crazy
- TMZ Obtains Photo of OJ Simpson Signing Memorabilia in Private Session
Today’s Trump Dump:
- In meeting with military, Trump talks of 'calm before the storm'
- AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier
- Trump suggests Senate Intel Committee should investigate U.S. news media
- Trump to ‘decertify’ Iran nuclear deal next week: report
- Scarborough: Trump Treated Puerto Rican Residents Like ‘Peasants’ With Paper Towel Throwing
- Here's the Unlikely Person Trump Reportedly Seeks Twitter Advice From
Other News:
- Las Vegas Gunman May Have Targeted Lollapalooza & Life Is Beautiful Festivals
- CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION AND RESTRICT GUN RIGHTS, SAYS MICHAEL MOORE
- Tropical Storm Nate kills 20 in Central America as it heads toward US
- Sessions says civil rights law doesn't protect transgender workers
- House passes budget, paving way for tax reform
- RNC chairwoman rips Michelle Obama for 'false' claim GOP is 'all men, all white'
- Catalan police chief in Madrid court in 'sedition' probe
- Russia, Saudi Arabia cement new friendship with king's visit
- Watch the Saudi king get stuck in midair when his golden escalator breaks down in Russia
- Cigna to stop covering most OxyContin prescriptions
- CDC finds hepatitis A was carried from San Diego to AZ shelter
- Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Prize
- Facebook users could outnumber Christians before the end of the year
- Netflix Is Raising Streaming Prices on 2 Plans in November 2017
- Bauer proves Francona right, gives Indians a 1-0 series lead over Yankees
- Patriots lean on defense in victory
- Tom Petty’s music sales leap 6,216% in wake of artist’s death at 66
- Nick Cannon 'ain't apologizing' for show at Catholic college in N.J.
- After accusations, Hollywood asks: Is Harvey Weinstein done?
- Playboy Mansion staffers left out of Hugh Hefner’s funeral
