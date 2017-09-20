The Doctrine Digest 9/20

Hour One (First Half-hour)
Headlines:
- Reactions to Trump's UN speech split along party lines
- Scaramucci has Brady-Ivanka theory on White House rejection
- Senate GOP tries one last time to repeal Obamacare
- Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed
- Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy, but keeps stores open
- The Moon Blocks 3 Planets, Star Today
Hour One (Second Half-Hour)
Outrage Corner:
- James Corden Admits He's "Disappointed" by Photo of Himself Kissing Sean Spicer
- 60 dogs, 53 lizards, rabbit, piranha seized from suspected puppy mill
- CEO of KB Home unleashes screaming, profanity-laced tirade at neighbor Kathy Griffin
- Students offered extra credit to determine their level of ‘white privilege’
- Naval hospital in Florida calls photos of newborns ‘outrageous, unnacceptable’
- Woman demands removal of decorative cotton item at Hobby Lobby
Hour Two (First Half-Hour)
Headlines:
- Democratic lawmakers arrested outside Trump Tower for DACA protest
- Donald Trump Jr., Conway to end Secret Service protection
- Dylann Roof asks court for new lawyers, says race makes them his 'political and biological enemies'
- Bill O'Reilly speaks out in first TV interview since firing: 'This was a hit job'
- New climate change calculations could buy the Earth some time
- Apple raises prices for iPhone screen replacements by $20
Hour Two (Second Half-Hour)
Sparrin’ w/ Dr. Joe:
- Women 'more likely to lose interest in sex than men'
- Weight loss may come down to what's in your poop, study finds
- San Diego Hepatitis A Outbreak Likely to Last 6 Months
- AAP Offers First Guidance on Tattoos, Piercings
- Appeals court blocks San Francisco warning law for soda ads
Hour Three (First Half-Hour)
Headlines:
- LSU fraternity loses charter after death of Roswell freshman Max Gruver
- Toys R Us Has Officially Filed for Bankruptcy
- Report: Standing Up to Pee Gives Boys an Unfair Advantage in Physics
- 'Alt-right,' 'dog whistle,' 'troll' among 250 additions to Merriam-Webster dictionary
- Founder of Rolling Stone puts magazine up for sale
- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' World Premiere Date Revealed
Hour Three (Second Half-Hour)
WTF:
- Police Search For ‘Mad Pooper’ Who Dumps And Runs
- A man wrestled a rattlesnake to show off. He was bitten in the face and nearly died.
- Why are today's teens putting off sex, driving, dating and drinking?
- Avril Lavigne rated 'most dangerous celebrity' online
- Taylor Swift Sued For Ripping Off Shake It Off Lyrics From A 3LW Song!
- Ohio man wears clown mask to scare daughter, gunshot is fired
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump rebounds after polling slide
- Is Trump's 'Wiretap' Claim Vindicated?
- Clinton slams Trump, Putin during interview with Stephen Colbert
- Human Rights Organization Upset LGBTQ’s Left Out Of Trump U.N. Speech
- Senate panel calls for public hearing with Trump lawyer after closed-door meeting scrapped
Other News:
- Murder suspect's car found at Atlanta airport
- More than 200 killed as major quake rocks Mexico
- Hurricane Maria nears Puerto Rico as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
- Senate Republicans Reach a Deal on Budget
- Republicans rip Rand for rejecting Obamacare repeal
- Jimmy Kimmel slams senator for lying about new health care bill
- Fox News Guest Alleges She Was Raped By Host And Later Blacklisted
- Sessions asks 'sanctuary cities' to reconsider
- Erdogan questions why U.S. has armed Syrian Kurdish ‘terrorists,’ disputes claims of dictatorship
- Hepatitis A outbreak seen in Los Angeles County
- Missing Man’s Decomposing Body Sat in Truck for 8 Months in Airport Parking
- Brazilian judge approves 'gay conversion therapy', sparking national outrage
- Nerf guns can lead to serious eye injuries, doctors warn
- Ryanair customers outraged by weeks’ worth of flight cancellations
- Facebook bans Rohingya group's posts as minority faces 'ethnic cleansing'
- A NASA spacecraft is about to slingshot around Earth to meet up with an asteroid
- Dolphins linebacker indefinitely suspended by team after he was reportedly found at airport
- Linda Hamilton Set to Return to 'Terminator' Franchise
- Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Split After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage
- Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Leah Remini's Scientology Claims
- Ariel Winter Goes on Instagram 'Rant' About Her Clothing Critics
- Kevin Hart's Alleged Accuser Steps Forward with High-Powered Lawyer
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself