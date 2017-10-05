The Doctrine Digest 10/5

Headlines:
- Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was prescribed anti-anxiety drug months before killing
- Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State, ‘Never Considered Leaving’ the Job
- Embattled GOP Rep. Tim Murphy to retire
- Miley Cyrus Sobs After Thanking Hillary Clinton For Being Her ‘Inspiration’ & ‘Role Model’
- Senate Intelligence Committee leaders say Russia did interfere in 2016 elections
- Cam Newton To Reporter: "It's Funny To Hear A Female Talk About Routes"
- Mother who refused to bring son's vaccinations up to date sentenced to 7 days in jail
- Feds: Sorry, "love" isn't an ingredient
Georgia Stuff:
- Brian Snitker to continue as Braves manager
- Atlanta makes list of 32 potential host cities for 2026 World Cup
- LSU PLEDGES FORCED TO DRINK NIGHT OF ROSWELL STUDENT'S DEATH
- GA. SHERIFF INDICTED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY IN HIGH SCHOOL DRUG SEARCH
- Armed suspect leads cops on high-speed chase through Alabama and Georgia after pharmacy robbery
- Thrillist names two newish Georgia ‘BBQ joints’ as the best in America
More Headlines:
- Republicans signal some openness to new gun legislation on 'bump stocks'
- Michelle Obama laments lack of diversity in ‘all men, all white’ GOP
- Britain's Theresa May Had To Give A Major Speech. It Didn't Go Well
- More illnesses linked to pet store puppies
- Has the original Santa Claus been found in Turkey?
- Arrested drunk man claims he time traveled to warn of aliens
- Rock Hall of Fame: Radiohead, Rage, Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode Lead Nominees
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Puerto Rico: Trump paper towel-throwing 'abominable'
- Corker: Tillerson, Mattis and Kelly 'separate our country from chaos'
- Prosecutor returns donation from lawyer in closed Trump case
- Ivanka Trump avoided criminal indictment in 2012, report says
- Brooke Shields Reveals the Pickup Line Donald Once Used on Her
Other News:
-
Train derails, knocks house off its foundation in northwest Atlanta
- Braves, county in talks over $1 fee per Braves parker
- 3 US troops killed in ambush in Niger
- Trump praises ‘bravery’ of first responders in Las Vegas
- Marilou Danley, Gunman’s Girlfriend, Was ‘Madly in Love’
- Police chief: Marijuana remains illegal under new ordinance
- New tropical depression poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast
- All five living former presidents to attend hurricane relief concert
- IRS awards Equifax $7.25 million contract to prevent fraud
- Court blocks Trump’s ‘unlawful’ delay of Obama methane leak rule
- Larry David and Bernie Sanders find out they're related
- Catalan leader faults Spanish King for failing to ease independence crisis
- Lawyer: Southwest targeted allergic Muslim woman on flight
- Scientists Have a New Theory to Explain 'Alien Megastructure' Star
- Twins tie mark with 13th straight postseason defeat
- Referee hit with beer cup at Atlanta United match; fan from Marietta charged
- Punisher Pulled from New York Comic Con After Las Vegas Shooting
- Tom Petty's final interview: There was supposed to have been so much more
- Pauley Perrette is leaving NCIS after 15 seasons
- ‘Glee’ Actor Mark Salling Pleads Guilty, Faces Four to Seven Years in Jail for Child Porn Charges
