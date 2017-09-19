The Doctrine Digest 9/18

Hour One (9 till 10)
Headlines:
- Falcons open their new building with a flourish
- Trump Signs Congressional Resolution Condemning White Supremacists
- Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball
- This year's Emmys didn't even pretend not to be political
- CNN's Brooke Baldwin says 'boobs' guest banned from her show
- 4 American tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's train station
- Darren Aronofksy's 'mother!' Banished to Infamous F CinemaScore Club
Outrage Corner:
- Deaf community outraged after interpreter signed gibberish before Irma
- Outraged Teddy Atlas blames boxing 'corruption' for Canelo vs. GGG draw
- Juggalos march on Washington to protest gang label
- Outraged woman crusades against dog park ‘patriarchy’
- 'Fixer Upper' Couple Blasted On Social Media Over New Target Line
- Hospital staff circulated photos of patient's genital injury, investigation reveals
Hour Two (11 till Noon)
Headlines:
- $3.2M in meth seized; 5 arrested in North Georgia
- Hillary Clinton: there's a 'game that keeps women in their place'
- Rex Tillerson: US could stay in Paris deal if right conditions are met
- California tears into Trump
- China 'will not accept North Korea as nuclear weapons state', ambassador warns
- Roswell teen dies in possible hazing incident at LSU
- Biblical prophecy claims the world will end on Sept. 23
- Google sued by women for pay discrimination in potential class action suit
- Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Public Apology to His Wife and Kids
Hour Two (Second Half-Hour)
WTF:
- Equifax data breach: Number of victims may never be known
- One viral ‘hot cop’ under investigation for alleged anti-Semitic comments on Facebook
- ‘Disneybounding’ is now a thing amongst adults
- Boys are better at physics because they learn about 'projection' while going to the toilet, researchers say
- Ryanair cancels flights after 'messing up' pilot holidays
- Teacher told her outfit is inappropriate and people can't figure out why
-
- Today’s Trump Dump:
- Zinke recommends that Trump scale back 10 national monuments
- What Trump and team hope to get out of the UN General Assembly
- White House denies backtracking on Paris pact withdrawal
- Trump takes on Bannon in Alabama Senate showdown
-
- Other News:
- Ga. Tech student shot by officer, killed on campus
- Georgia Dome's contents available in online auction as Falcons move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Top U.S. security official targeted in Cuba embassy "health attacks"
- Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests
- London terror attack latest: Second man arrested over tube bombing
- FIRST IMAGES OF LONDON BOMB SUSPECT YAHYAH FARROUKH EMERGE
- Trump, South Korean leader vow to increase pressure on North Korea
- Hamas Says Ready for Steps to End Decade-Old Palestinian Rift
- John Jay professor placed on administrative leave for tweeting he’s proud to teach ‘future dead cops’
- Chelsea Manning says she is not a traitor
- 'Natalee Holloway's Skull Burned In Aruba Cave In 2010'
- SAN DIEGO COMBATS HEPATITIS OUTBREAK BY ADDING BATHROOMS WITH 24-HOUR SECURITY
- Volunteer firefighter suspended over racist Facebook post
- Report describes Facebook's viewpoint amid Russia investigation
- Pirate Bay uses visitors’ CPUs for mining digital currency
- Raiders' Marshawn Lynch steps into dance shoes
- Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin fight to draw; both call for rematch
- Emmys 2017 Snubs and Surprises
- WWE Hall of Famer Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan dead at 73
- ‘Narcos’ scout found shot to death while exploring filming sites in Mexico
- U2, Ed Sheeran Cancel St. Louis Concerts After Violent Protests
- Kevin Hart Video is Graphic Extortionist Admits Money Grab
- Harry Dean Stanton, 'Repo Man' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 91
- Harry Dean Stanton: 10 Essential Movies
