The Doctrine Digest 10/4

Headlines:
- Trump to visit with first responders, victims’ families in Las Vegas
- Ossoff teases a comeback bid
- Ryan asked White House to reconsider ousting Price
- ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Ratings Not All Sunshine for NBC’s New Morning Host
- Supreme Court Appears Divided in Partisan Gerrymandering Case
- Milo Yiannopoulos marries black boyfriend in Hawaii, declares himself ‘worst white supremacist ever’
Outrage Corner:
- She wants to be ‘the perfect woman’ — so she had 8 surgeries to look like Melania Trump
- Anti-abortion congressman urged woman get an abortion, text messages suggest
- Outraged lawmakers demand answers at Equifax hearing
- 45-foot-tall statue of nude woman to stand next to Washington Monument
- Former German Actress Accuses Roman Polanski of Raping Her When She Was 15
- Outrage greets Mexican feminism panel with 11 participants – all of them male
More Headlines:
- City aims to name new town for company: Amazon, Georgia
- Mark Cuban: I’m ‘Considering’ Running for President
- George Foreman Just Challenged Steven Seagal To A No-Holds-Barred Fight
- The Titans are signing Brandon Weeden and Colin Kaepernick supporters are hot
- Captains to pick teams for NBA All-Star Game after format tweak
- Jared Leto to Star as Hugh Hefner in Biopic
Tech:
- Every Yahoo Account That Existed In Mid-2013 Was Likely Hacked
- Your smartphone is upsetting you, study says
- Facebook tests letting you confirm logins with your face
- Apple fixes iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue in iOS update
- This Couple Scammed Amazon Out of $1.2 Million. Now They Have to Pay It Back
- Microsoft to shutter its Groove Music service and migrate users to Spotify
Today’s Trump Dump:
- San Juan mayor: I hope Trump stops 'spouting out' comments that hurt Puerto Rico's people
- Jared Kushner's personal email re-routed to Trump Organization computers amid public scrutiny
- INTERIOR, EPA CHIEFS: NO PLANS TO PAY BACK CHARTER FLIGHTS
- UN ambassador Nikki Haley warned over Trump retweet
- Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted Michigan and Wisconsin
Other News:
- Mom indicted on murder charge in DeKalb hot car death of baby girl
- Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley arrives in Los Angeles
- House passes 20-week abortion ban
- McCain holds up Trump's Pentagon nominees over lack of Afghanistan details
- Blackout and bankrupt — Puerto Rico needs mainland help
- US Cuba: Washington expels diplomats over 'acoustic attacks'
- Catalan referendum: Vote illegal - Spain's King Felipe
- Defense Secretary Mattis voices support for Iran deal ahead of deadline
- Jalal Talabani, a symbol of unity as Iraq’s first Kurdish president, dies
- Mystery of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 no closer to being solved
- Lead Detective ‘Outraged’ at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Softball Questions’ to Lyle Menendez
- ACLU Sues To Increase Access To Abortion Pill
- Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists for the detection of gravitational waves
- Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius rally Yankees past Twins in AL wild-card game
- Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger not thrilled with Antonio Brown's 'temper tantrum'
- LaVar Ball gave the most ridiculous reasons for pulling LaMelo out of high school
- 'Goodfellas' Actor Chuck Low Morrie Kessler Dead at 89
- Bob Seger Postpones Tour Due to 'Vertebrae' Issue
- Peter Wolf Describes the Magic of Tom Petty's Final Tour
