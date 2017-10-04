Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 10/4
Close

The Doctrine Digest 10/4

The Doctrine Digest 10/4

The Doctrine Digest 10/4

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:

  1. Trump to visit with first responders, victims’ families in Las Vegas 
  2. Ossoff teases a comeback bid 
  3. Ryan asked White House to reconsider ousting Price 
  4. ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Ratings Not All Sunshine for NBC’s New Morning Host 
  5. Supreme Court Appears Divided in Partisan Gerrymandering Case 
  6. Milo Yiannopoulos marries black boyfriend in Hawaii, declares himself ‘worst white supremacist ever’ 

 

Outrage Corner: 

  1. She wants to be ‘the perfect woman’ — so she had 8 surgeries to look like Melania Trump 
  2. Anti-abortion congressman urged woman get an abortion, text messages suggest 
  3. Outraged lawmakers demand answers at Equifax hearing 
  4. 45-foot-tall statue of nude woman to stand next to Washington Monument 
  5. Former German Actress Accuses Roman Polanski of Raping Her When She Was 15 
  6. Outrage greets Mexican feminism panel with 11 participants – all of them male 

 

More Headlines: 

  1. City aims to name new town for company: Amazon, Georgia 
  2. Mark Cuban: I’m ‘Considering’ Running for President 
  3. George Foreman Just Challenged Steven Seagal To A No-Holds-Barred Fight 
  4. The Titans are signing Brandon Weeden and Colin Kaepernick supporters are hot 
  5. Captains to pick teams for NBA All-Star Game after format tweak 
  6. Jared Leto to Star as Hugh Hefner in Biopic 

 

Tech: 

  1. Every Yahoo Account That Existed In Mid-2013 Was Likely Hacked 
  2. Your smartphone is upsetting you, study says 
  3. Facebook tests letting you confirm logins with your face 
  4. Apple fixes iPhone 8 crackling earpiece issue in iOS update 
  5. This Couple Scammed Amazon Out of $1.2 Million. Now They Have to Pay It Back 
  6. Microsoft to shutter its Groove Music service and migrate users to Spotify 

 

Today’s Trump Dump: 

  1. San Juan mayor: I hope Trump stops 'spouting out' comments that hurt Puerto Rico's people 
  2. Jared Kushner's personal email re-routed to Trump Organization computers amid public scrutiny 
  3. INTERIOR, EPA CHIEFS: NO PLANS TO PAY BACK CHARTER FLIGHTS 
  4. UN ambassador Nikki Haley warned over Trump retweet 
  5. Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted Michigan and Wisconsin 

 

Other News: 

  1. Mom indicted on murder charge in DeKalb hot car death of baby girl 
  2. Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley arrives in Los Angeles 
  3. House passes 20-week abortion ban 
  4. McCain holds up Trump's Pentagon nominees over lack of Afghanistan details 
  5. Blackout and bankrupt — Puerto Rico needs mainland help 
  6. US Cuba: Washington expels diplomats over 'acoustic attacks' 
  7. Catalan referendum: Vote illegal - Spain's King Felipe 
  8. Defense Secretary Mattis voices support for Iran deal ahead of deadline 
  9. Jalal Talabani, a symbol of unity as Iraq’s first Kurdish president, dies 
  10. Mystery of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 no closer to being solved 
  11. Lead Detective ‘Outraged’ at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Softball Questions’ to Lyle Menendez 
  12. ACLU Sues To Increase Access To Abortion Pill 
  13. Nobel Prize in physics awarded to three scientists for the detection of gravitational waves 
  14. Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius rally Yankees past Twins in AL wild-card game 
  15. Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger not thrilled with Antonio Brown's 'temper tantrum' 
  16. LaVar Ball gave the most ridiculous reasons for pulling LaMelo out of high school 
  17. 'Goodfellas' Actor Chuck Low Morrie Kessler Dead at 89 
  18. Bob Seger Postpones Tour Due to 'Vertebrae' Issue 
  19. Peter Wolf Describes the Magic of Tom Petty's Final Tour 
Read More
  • National Taco Day 2017: Get free, discounted tacos on Wednesday
    National Taco Day 2017: Get free, discounted tacos on Wednesday
    Wednesday is National Taco Day, according to the folks who make up these “national” food day celebrations.  But it is all good, because several restaurant chains around the country are joining in on the fun by offering deals and discounts on the tasty treats. Here are a few offers. Remember to check with the location to make sure they are participating in the special offers. Some may not be.  California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one free Wednesday.   Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get $1 tacos all day Wednesday. Exclusions apply.  Hot Head Burritos: Buy two tacos, get one free Wednesday. Taco Bueno: Get a free taco with any purchase Wednesday.  California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one free.  El Fenix: Get a Taco Plate for just $4.99 on Wednesday. On the Border: Get 50-cent mini tacos all day long.   Jimboy’s Tacos: Buy one taco, get one free on National Taco Day. 
  • Stephen Paddock wired $100K to Philippines ahead of Las Vegas shooting, reports say
    Stephen Paddock wired $100K to Philippines ahead of Las Vegas shooting, reports say
    Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock made a $100,000 wire transfer to an account in the Philippines in the days before the deadly shooting, NBC, CNN and other news outlets are reporting, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings Paddock’s live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, reportedly has family in the Philippines and was overseas during his shooting spree. Officials said Danley had traveled to the Philippines on Sept. 15, left Sept. 22, then returned to the Philippines from Hong Kong on Sept. 25, The Associated Press reported. She returned to the U.S. late Tuesday for questioning. >> Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, returns to U.S. Police have not released any motive for the shooting. Paddock's brother said that as far as he knew, the shooter had no religious or political affiliation, the Washington Post reported.  >> Read more trending news Paddock also was quite wealthy; he earned millions through real estate deals and spent most of his time gambling, his brother said. He had multiple homes, and he and Danley lived in at least three retirement communities. He had no history of mental illness. Paddock reportedly used some of Danley’s identification when he checked into Mandalay Bay. – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Obama veterans launch health insurance sign-up campaign
    Obama veterans launch health insurance sign-up campaign
    Former Obama administration officials say they're launching a private campaign to encourage people to sign up for coverage next year under the Affordable Care Act. With the start of open enrollment just weeks away on Nov. 1, the Trump administration has slashed 'Obamacare's' ad budget, as well as grants to outside organizations that are supposed to help consumers sign up. Republican attempts to repeal Barack Obama's law have proven futile so far, but President Donald Trump hasn't changed his view that the program is a 'disaster.' The former Obama officials say their campaign — called Get America Covered — will offer a positive alternative to the Trump administration's negative approach. They'll focus on young adults, encouraging consumers to sign up for government-backed private health insurance because of the subsidies available.
  • AP-NORC Poll: Few approve of Trump's Puerto Rico response
    AP-NORC Poll: Few approve of Trump's Puerto Rico response
    Americans are more likely to approve than disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling hurricane relief in Florida and Texas, but it's a different story when it comes to Puerto Rico. According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48 percent of Americans approve and just 27 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the recoveries in U.S. states including Texas and Florida that were hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But just 32 percent approve of how Trump is handling disaster relief in Puerto Rico, while 49 percent disapprove. 'It took him how long to get to Puerto Rico?' said Bree Harris, a 25-year-old chef and Democrat from Los Angeles. She suspects Trump 'didn't even know that Puerto Rico was an island that was part of America. It's embarrassing.' The poll was conducted before Trump on Tuesday made his first trip to the U.S. territory 1,000 miles from the mainland after Hurricane Maria roared ashore Sept. 20 and knocked out all power. The federal response has drawn criticism and the administration has aggressively pushed back. After lavishing attention and time on Texas and Florida, Trump tweeted his wish for Puerto Ricans to 'be careful' just before the storm hit, but then didn't talk publicly about the island's post-hurricane struggles for days as he chose instead to fight with the NFL over some of its players kneeling for the National Anthem. Critics said the president had failed to grasp the magnitude of Maria's destruction as quickly as he had the twin wallops of Harvey and Irma. A week later, Trump publicly tuned in to Maria's aftermath. He sent multiple administration officials out to defend his response. He called briefings and meetings and insisted that helping Puerto Ricans was a top priority. But Trump also suggested their suffering was partly the fault of officials who had allowed the island's infrastructure and economy to degrade before the hurricanes and said local people should be doing more to help the recovery. In an interview with Fox News Tuesday, Trump said that 'we're going to have to wipe out' Puerto Rico's debt. 'We're going to work something out,' he said in the interview. 'We have to look at their whole debt structure. You know, they owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street. And we're going to have to wipe that out.' Widespread disasters offer presidents much to gain — or lose — politically as they try to play the role of comforter while competently leading the government's response to life-and-death issues for masses of Americans. 'He didn't do a tremendous job in the states, but it's not quite as disturbing and horrific as his response in Puerto Rico,' said Tara Blesh-Boren, 34, a registered Independent from Lincoln, Nebraska. 'He is so busy getting his ego involved in these ridiculous back-and-forth arguments about things that don't matter to anyone but him that he is really not managing our country.' The AP-NORC poll includes responses from people living in all U.S. states, but not those living in Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. While some Puerto Ricans expressed appreciation for Trump's visit on Tuesday, others said they were frustrated with the pace of the recovery — and the tone of some of the president's remarks. In the capital San Juan, where several neighborhoods remain without power, pastry chef Rose Cisneros said her family is faring well but she worries about communities in the island's mountainous interior that are still struggling to access food and clean water. 'I am grateful the military is helping. I wish it could be even more,' Cisneros said, adding that she's been frustrated to hear Trump bring up Puerto Rico's debt and the cost to the federal government for the recovery effort. Water service has been restored to about half of customers across the island, according to the governor, who has said he hopes 25 percent of electricity customers will have power by the end of October. Officials have said power would be restored to the entire island before March. Many stores have opened, including half of the island's grocery stores, but many have run out of basic supplies and lines are still long. The poll shows partisan divisions on Trump's handling of disaster relief, but Republicans and Democrats alike are more likely to approve of Trump's handling of the situation in Texas and Florida than in Puerto Rico. Among Republicans, 76 percent approve of Trump's disaster response stateside while 62 percent approve of how he's handling the situation in Puerto Rico. Among Democrats, 30 percent approve of how Trump is handling the situations in Florida and Texas while just 11 percent approve of how he's handling the situation in Puerto Rico. Two in 10 whites, 4 in 10 Hispanics and nearly 6 in 10 African Americans disapprove of the president's response in U.S. states. But 4 in 10 whites, 6 in 10 Hispanics and nearly 8 in 10 blacks disapprove of the response in Puerto Rico. Nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and 7 in 10 Republicans say the U.S. government has a major responsibility to help disaster victims in U.S. territories. According to the survey, more than 4 in 10 Americans say they or their friends or family were seriously impacted by this year's hurricanes, including 8 percent who say they were personally impacted and another 34 percent who say that friends or family members were seriously impacted. Many say they've taken part in charitable activities in response to the recent storms, including 55 percent who gave money, clothing or other items to charity, 11 percent who did extra volunteer work and 9 percent who donated blood or tried to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Mike Melia in San Juan contributed to this report. ___ Follow Kellman and Swanson on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/APLaurieKellman and http://www.Twitter.com/EL_Swan ___ The AP-NORC poll of 1,150 adults was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone. Online: AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/
  • WHAT'S HAPPENING: FBI to interview Vegas gunman's girlfriend
    WHAT'S HAPPENING: FBI to interview Vegas gunman's girlfriend
    President Donald Trump plans to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to speak with law enforcement officers and the survivors of a concert shooting outside the Mandalay Bay hotel casino that killed 59 people. The visit comes as investigators continue pursuing leads to learn a motive for the attack Sunday by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who had no known history of mental illness. More about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history: ___ THE INVESTIGATION The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend will be at the center of the investigation into the shooting deaths of 59 people as authorities try to determine why a man with no known record of violence or crime would open fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel. Marilou Danley, 62, was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting. A law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Paddock opened fire on a country music festival on Sunday. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities have not discovered a motive. ___ CAMERAS Authorities revealed Tuesday that Paddock stuck a camera inside the peephole of his hotel room to see down the hallway as he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Paddock set up two cameras in the hallway outside his room so he could watch law enforcement or security approach. Federal officials also said Paddock had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire. In all, he had nearly 50 guns in three locations, authorities said. ___ THE VICTIMS The victims included a man celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary, a UCLA nurse and a California firefighter. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said an additional person died Tuesday afternoon. But the death toll remained at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one. More than 500 people were injured in the attacks. Forty-eight of them, including a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, remained in critical condition Tuesday night, hospital officials said. ___ THE GUNMAN So far, neither law enforcement nor Paddock's relatives have been able to explain what motivated a multimillionaire with no apparent criminal history to commit mass murder before killing himself. Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente speculated that there was 'some sort of major trigger in his life — a great loss, a breakup, or maybe he just found out he has a terminal disease.' He also noted a possible genetic component to the slaying: Paddock's father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s and was diagnosed as a psychopath. Paddock transferred $100,000 overseas in the days before the attack, a U.S. official briefed by law enforcement told The Associated Press. Investigators are trying to track that money and are also looking into at least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock had gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said. ___ PRESIDENTIAL VISIT President Donald Trump is headed to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement officials. Trump will be joined on the trip by first lady Melania Trump. He promised to offer his 'personal respects and condolences to everybody' in the time of grief during his visit. Speaking to reporters Tuesday as he departed on a trip to Puerto Rico, Trump called the gunman 'demented' and a 'very, very sick individual.' Vice President Mike Pence, in Phoenix to tout the administration's tax overhaul plan, stopped to donate blood Tuesday to raise awareness of those in need after the Las Vegas shooting. ___ REMEMBRANCES A vigil was held in Orlando on Tuesday evening for the victims of the Las Vegas attacks, which surpassed the Pulse nightclub shooting as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A nearby church rang its bell 59 times, once for each of the people killed in Sunday's shooting. Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma said the Vegas shooting takes Orlando back to June 12, 2016, when a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 58 in her gay nightclub in what was then the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Several hundred people also turned out for a vigil in Philadelphia on Tuesday that was attended by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf as well as church and synagogue leaders. ___ Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Las Vegas. ___ For complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: —https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting.
  • Argument outside popular bar in Edgewood leaves man dead
    Argument outside popular bar in Edgewood leaves man dead
    Atlanta police want witnesses to come forward after a deadly shooting outside a bar and restaurant in southeast Atlanta. We're working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  The incident happened outside of Mother on Edgewood Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.  RELATED STORIES: Man turns himself in in Edgewood Avenue murder Father of 3 killed outside bar on Edgewood Avenue Victim in random attack outside club 'fighting for his life' Investigators said there was an argument, and officers found a man shot and unresponsive in the street.      They said he later died.              The scene is just a couple blocks south of the King Center. 
