Texas residents affected by Harvey get break on auto registration
Texas residents affected by Harvey get break on auto registration

Texas residents affected by Harvey get break on auto registration
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Texas residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey who need to renew their automobile registrations received a reprieve from Gov. Greg Abbott, who suspended the statutes related to enforcement of the state’s title and registration laws.

Police will not issue citations for expired registration through Oct. 16 for residents who live in any of the 58 counties included in the state's disaster declaration, KPRC reported.

"With the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey impacting so many Texans right now, the last thing people should have to worry about is an expired vehicle registration,” Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Whitney Brewster said. “This reprieve from the law will allow residents to focus on safety and recovery during this extremely difficult situation.”

Over the next 45 days, the state has instructed law enforcement to only issue warnings to drivers without current registration, KPRC reported.

The governor also extended the length of time allowed for transferring titles into car owners’ names, from 30 days to 75.

  • Florida man drives to hospital with knife in back; woman charged
    Florida man drives to hospital with knife in back; woman charged
    Moments after a 23-year-old Florida woman stabbed a man during an argument Thursday, her alleged victim drove himself to a hospital with a knife still lodged his back, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Johnni Murphy of Fort Pierce on one count of aggravated battery, alleging that she stabbed a man during an argument over social media postings and missing medication. >> Read more trending news He was treated and released, according to a sheriff’s report. The man told deputies he argued with Murphy over Facebook postings and because he believed she had hidden his medication. The man found the medication in the bedroom and was retrieving it when Murphy stabbed him in the lower middle part of his back, the sheriff’s office said. While being questioned, Murphy confirmed details about the argument, the report said. The report does not indicate whether she discussed the stabbing.
  • The Latest: Trump says Harvey has 'profoundly' affected US
    The Latest: Trump says Harvey has 'profoundly' affected US
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harvey (all times local): 8:20 a.m. President Donald Trump says Harvey 'has profoundly affected our entire nation' and he's praising what he calls 'heroic efforts' in the wake of the devastating storm. Trump is carrying a message to victims as he prepares for his trip Saturday to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana. As he says in his weekly radio address: 'We are with you every single step of the way. We will help you recover. We will help you rebuild. We will support you today, tomorrow, and the day after.' Trump was in Texas earlier in the week, too, and he says he saw 'a spirit of love, determination and resolve. A spirit, that even when wounded, never gives up, never gives in, never loses hope.' The president says storm victims face ' a long and difficult path' ahead, but he says that 'we are stronger than the obstacles in our path.' ___ 3:10 a.m. When President Donald Trump made his first trip to Texas after Harvey, he brought plenty of optimism and swagger. And when he makes a second visit later Saturday, he'll get a chance to return with empathy. Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey the damage. The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers. Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.
  • Audit: Delaware city paid pension of dead woman for 20 years
    Audit: Delaware city paid pension of dead woman for 20 years
    A woman who had been dead for nearly 20 years continued to receive pension checks from the treasurer’s office in Wilmington, Delaware, that amounted to nearly $73,000, The News Journal reported. >> Read more trending news According to a city audit obtained by the newspaper, the unnamed pensioner received spousal benefits from June 1974 until she died in November 1997. But the city continued to send money to her account by direct deposit until officials learned of her passing in June 2016, the newspaper reported. Over two decades, the city of Wilmington paid the deceased woman $72,966.60.  “It’s an extremely unusual occurrence,” city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter told the News Journal..  The city has relied on a third-party vendor that cross-checked employee and pensioner information with death records and Social Security data on a semiannual basis, the News Journal reported. Jones-Potter said this petitioner's passing did not come up in those searches because it was not documented in Social Security records.  “In this case, it's apparent that her death was not reported until many years after it occurred,' she said.  When the treasurer's office learned about the death, the city immediately stopped payments, Jones-Potter told the News Journal. But she does not know if the city will get its money back.  “It’s in the law department’s hands at this time,” Jones-Potter said. 
  • Gridlock Guy: Driving simulators highlight distracted driving dangers​
    Gridlock Guy: Driving simulators highlight distracted driving dangers​
  • Dragon Con, football and pride: Thousands gather in Atlanta for each event
    Dragon Con, football and pride: Thousands gather in Atlanta for each event
