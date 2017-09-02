Texas residents affected by Harvey get break on auto registration

Texas residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey who need to renew their automobile registrations received a reprieve from Gov. Greg Abbott, who suspended the statutes related to enforcement of the state’s title and registration laws.

Police will not issue citations for expired registration through Oct. 16 for residents who live in any of the 58 counties included in the state's disaster declaration, KPRC reported.

"With the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey impacting so many Texans right now, the last thing people should have to worry about is an expired vehicle registration,” Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Whitney Brewster said. “This reprieve from the law will allow residents to focus on safety and recovery during this extremely difficult situation.”

Over the next 45 days, the state has instructed law enforcement to only issue warnings to drivers without current registration, KPRC reported.

The governor also extended the length of time allowed for transferring titles into car owners’ names, from 30 days to 75.