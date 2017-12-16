Listen Live
Texas man gets 52-year sentence for beheading wife
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WACO, Texas -  A Texas man was sentenced to 52 years in prison Friday in the decapitation death of his wife, the Waco Herald-Tribune reported.

>> Read more trending news

Davie Dauzat, 24, pleaded guilty to murder in Waco’s 54th State District Court. In August, a judge rejected a proposed plea agreement that would have given Dauzat a 50-year sentence for killing his wife, Natasha Dauzat, 21, on Aug. 25, 2016.

Authorities said Natasha Dauzat was stabbed “at least 43 times” with a knife at the couple’s home in Bellmead, a town just northeast of Waco.

Dauzat told investigators he killed his wife with a knife while their 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were home. 

“It is certainly a tragedy for everybody involved in the situation and I think it highlights the dangers that drugs play in our society,” Dauzat’s defense attorney, Joseph Marcee, told the Herald-Tribune. “I certainly think that factored into everything and I think it is a tragedy.

“My client took responsibility for his actions today and that is something he wanted to do.”

Dauzat must spend at least 26 years in prison before he can seek parole.

In a victim-impact statement from the victim’s mother, Patricia Tagliarino, she said Dauzat deserved to die a slow, painful death like her daughter did, the Herald-Tribune reported.

She said she prays every day for him to die.

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Some highlights from the final Republican tax reform bill
    Some highlights from the final Republican tax reform bill
    After officially releasing the final details, Republicans in Congress set votes for next week in the House and Senate on a sweeping overhaul of the federal tax code, as GOP leaders expressed confidence that they would have the votes to pass the first major tax reform package since 1986. “This is what the American people have been waiting for: more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is now only two votes and a signature away from becoming the law of the land,” Ryan added, as Republicans said a vote would take place on Tuesday in the House. “I’m very excited about this moment,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the lead tax-writer as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. The Tax Cuts &amp; Jobs Act lets you keep more of your hard-earned money, meaning less of your paycheck will go to Washington. Period. pic.twitter.com/eBI303t0Ar — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 16, 2017 If you want to read through the bill, and the basic explanation of what the provisions would do, then click here, and take a look at the final version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The first 500-plus pages is the bill text, followed by another almost 600 pages of explanation and financial charts about the legislation. Here’s some of the high points: 1. Final tax brackets more tax cuts than tax reform. The House plan envisioned just four tax brackets, instead of the current seven. But the final deal left the current system in place, and focused mainly on cutting the income tax rates. The current tax brackets are 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.6%. This GOP plan trims that to 0%, 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. Here’s a graphic from the bill on what the new system looks like: 2. Individual tax changes are temporary, most business tax changes are permanent. In order to hold down on the cost of this bill, Republicans set the plan so that almost all of the individual tax changes for individuals expire after 2025, in eight years. So, for example, the tax brackets listed above – if Congress does not act by the start of 2026, those tax cuts would then increase back to the previous 2017 level – this is exactly what happened with the Bush tax cuts of 2001/2003 and the “fiscal cliff” at the end of 2012. 3. Individual mandate tax penalty ends – but not in 2018. Added by the Senate, the provision that ends the tax penalty for not buying health insurance coverage under the Obama health law will be zeroed out, but not immediately. The final GOP plan allows the individual mandate to stay in effect in 2018 – so if you were thinking about rolling the dice and not getting insurance for next year, that would put you in the crosshairs of a tax penalty from the IRS. Share of Individual Mandate Penalty Payments by Income Level: •Under $50,000: 58% •$50,000 to $99,999: 28% •$100,000 or more: 14% (IRS, 2015) — Will Little (@Willy_fr_Philly) December 16, 2017 4. Some notable things that are NOT happening in the GOP bill. Some issues went away in the House-Senate negotiations. The final bill does not include provisions that would make tuition awards for graduate students into taxable income. The bill will not force people to pay taxes on employer provided tuition aid for people working at colleges and universities. The bill will not increase the amount of time that you need to own and occupy a principal residence in order to qualify for certain tax free gains on the sale of that home. And the deduction for teachers who buy school supplies, that was preserved at $250 (the Senate wanted to double it to $500, but that was not included in the final deal). Just in! #ReworkTheReform worked! #TaxCutsandJobsAct final text in: No tuition waiver tax. Student loan interest deduction, Lifetime Learning Tax Credit, and Employer Education Assistance are all preserved! #NAGPS4U #TaxReform #SaveGradEd @cmugsa @WSU_GPSA @Mizzou_GPC — NAGPS (@NAGPS) December 15, 2017 5. If you closed on your expensive home Friday, you’re in luck. The final GOP tax reform bill makes changes in how people can deduct mortgage interest payments. Current law states that such a mortgage deduction is limited to no more than a mortgage of $1,000,000 – this plan drops the upper limit to $750,000 (the House had proposed a $500,000 cap). Unlike other provisions, this $750,000 change has a retroactive component to it, as it plainly states that you had to have purchased your home by December 15, 2017 to qualify for the old $1 million limit. So, if you closed on your house on Friday with a mortgage of over $750,000, you will fare better on your tax return than someone who closes on that same home a day later.
  • AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump
    AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump
    Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows less than a quarter of Americans think Trump has made good on the pledges he made to voters.Among Republicans, just half say Trump has kept his promises, which included vows to overhaul his predecessor's health care law, withdraw the U.S. from a nuclear accord with Iran and invest millions in new projects to fix the nation's aging infrastructure. None of those steps have been taken.Just three in 10 Americans said the U.S. is heading in the right direction, and 52 percent said the country is worse off since Trump became president.
  • Georgia student discovers birth brother attended same college, had same major
    Georgia student discovers birth brother attended same college, had same major
    The slogan for purchasing a DNA test kit on the genealogy website Ancestry.com is 'Open a world of possibilities.' >> Read more trending newsFor a Georgia college junior, a DNA test earlier this week opened up his family history and helped him connect to a long-lost sibling and his birth parents.Kieron Christian Graham, 20, is majoring in political science at Kennesaw State University, which is located northwest of Atlanta. He was adopted in 1997 when he was 3 months old. Growing up, he knew the first names of his birth mother and father and that his birth mother had another child named 'Vincent,' who was nine years older, BuzzFeed reported. 'I periodically would look for them and check on Facebook, but I never knew their last name so it was always hard,' Graham said. His adoptive parents gave him an AncestryDNA test kit as an early Christmas present. On Tuesday he received the results in an email, BuzzFeed reported. Out of the 100 loose matches was a strong match to a 29-year-old man named Vincent Ghant, who also had taken a DNA test. When Graham checked on Facebook, he found a Vincent Grant whose birthday matched the documents his adoptive parents had. He sent Ghant a friend request, and as they chatted on Tuesday, Graham mentioned the name of his birth mother, Shawn. “My heart stopped,” Ghant told BuzzFeed. “I asked my mother about him throughout my life, but the pain was so heavy on her that it was hard for her to drum up the words to explain it to me. ... So it just got to the point where I was, like, I'll just wait for her when she's ready.” The two men learned they were not only brothers, but they also were attending the same college, were both majoring in political science and lived only 15 minutes apart, BuzzFeed reported. Oddly enough, they also attended a class together. The brothers finally met at a local bar this week, BuzzFeed reported. Graham recalled Ghant telling him, 'I've been thinking about you for 20 years.' Ghant said the meeting was “very emotional.” “I was excited but a little bit scared if he had any resentment towards my family,” Ghant said. Graham had no hard feelings, understanding that his birth mother was a single parent and chose adoption to give him a better life. 'When I realized he didn't [have resentment] and that he had a great life, I was amazed,' Ghant said. Graham has since contacted his birth mother and plans to meet with her this weekend. He said he also plans to meet with his birth father, BuzzFeed reported. 'My birth father broke down in tears,' he said. Graham also met Ghant’s 17-year-old brother, Christian, Graham told BuzzFeed that his adoptive parents have been wholly supportive of his journey of discovery. They also plan to meet Graham's birth mother and that entire side of the family, he said.
