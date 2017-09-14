Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H 83
L 66

!
Traffic
LIVE AUDIO:

President Trump speaks following a tour of Joint Base Andrews

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays

Teen's new phone number previously belonged to an escort

By: Josh Hafner USA TODAY

It started with a phone call asking for "Pebbles," as Chicago's CBS2 reported. 

Then, for two weeks, bizarre texts and calls poured in. 

"Where do you live?"

"Where can I meet you?"

"Where are you?"

That's when Monika Takahashi, a mother in Chicago's north suburbs, began researching the phone number newly assigned to her 13-year-old daughter, Kylie. 

She found multiple pages offering the escort services of a woman named Pebbles, alongside images of a woman posing provocatively in lingerie.

﻿>> Boy in hospital after mother says he was denied inhaler at school

And there, listed on an escort page, was her daughter's phone number.

"Saying that she's real and she's live and she's waiting and she wants to chat now," Takahashi told CBS2 in a report this month.

Visitors to the site had "basically been given a direct line of communication to my children," she said.

Takahashi later learned from T-Mobile, the phone's service provider, that her daughter had received a recycled number.

Takahashi's daughter now has a new phone number, but the mother wondered whether more stringent steps should be put in place to prevent such mixups in the future — especially those involving minors.

T-Mobile spokeswoman Stacey DiNuzzo confirmed the incident to USA TODAY. 

"This one was not great," she said, but recycling phone numbers is a common practice among phone providers — particularly in populous areas with in-demand area codes, like Chicago.

﻿>> Kathie Lee Gifford mourns death of her mother, Joan Epstein

There's "absolutely no way" carriers can vet such numbers in advance, DiNuzzo claimed, logistically nor legally. Even if T-Mobile could research past lives of "millions of phone numbers a day," she said, doing so risks infringing on federal privacy laws. 

The best thing consumers can do is call or visit their carrier's retail store or call immediately for a new number, DiNuzzo said, as Takahashi did.

"This situation was so unbelievably unique," DiNuzzo said.

Follow Josh Hafner on Twitter: @joshhafner

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Irma wipes out dreams across independent-minded Florida Keys
    Irma wipes out dreams across independent-minded Florida Keys
    Tim Stanton emerged from his ruined workshop off Highway 1 on Big Pine Key and collapsed to the ground, his sunburned, tear-covered face contorted in anguish. The skeleton-thin 58-year-old with long, stringy gray hair sat under an old gas station awning, overcome by his personal loss in this idyllic place that was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Irma. A tree fell on the trailer where he lives, and his shop was destroyed, along with an old BMW convertible he had just bought with saved money. Like many people who drop out of more traditional lives to come to the Keys and forge their own path, Stanton moved here eight years ago from Pennsylvania with plans to cobble together a living based on his own ideas and entrepreneurship. First he sold fresh-pressed lime and sugarcane drinks on the roadside, then gained a local name for crafting ukuleles out of old cigar boxes and worked in a fruit grove. He managed to stitch together an income in one of the nation's most expensive places and was just getting by when Irma roared into town. 'It's great here if you're rich, but for the rest of us it's a struggle,' said a sobbing Stanton, who goes by the nickname 'Ukulele Tim.' Now 'it's going to be a while before it's paradise again. I had just scraped up enough to buy a car. Destroyed.' Those who live here know the bargain: turquoise waters and powdery sand but also hurricanes. Still, locals consider themselves hardy souls who are willing to gamble on escaping a direct hit. The last hurricane to make landfall here was Charley in 2004. Irma destroyed at least 25 percent of homes on the Keys, according to FEMA, and badly damaged systems for delivering water and electricity. The storm's savagery assaults the senses. The sour, fishy stench of seaweed thrown ashore by Irma fills the air. The main road is dotted with dead iguanas smashed by work trucks and first responders. Sirens wail constantly from emergency crews racing from one end of the Keys to the next. All around is debris and ruin. For Stanton and other residents, the reality of the task before them is starting to take root. And it's too much to bear. 'I feel so beat now. It's just insult to injury,' he said. Across the road from Stanton's shop, homes and trailers are toppled. Electricity is out, and a boil-water notice is in effect. A mobile cellphone tower was erected Thursday, bringing the first communications for some who had been cut off from their families since the storm. Patrick Garvey drove into the neighborhood, his car full of meals-ready-to-eat and cases of water from a distribution hub run by the Florida National Guard nearby. He sent his wife and twin daughters to Brazil to be with family and stayed on Big Pine during the storm. Like Stanton, Garvey gave up his previous life to come to Big Pine Key and forge his own path, inspired by famous Keys iconoclasts like Ernest Hemingway and treasure hunter Mel Fisher, who reflected the islands' live-by-your-own-rules mentality. He bought the Keys' only tropical fruit grove and spent six years lovingly restoring and replanting it. The 41-year-old former Department of Children and Families employee drained his retirement savings and put everything into the grove. He had help from Stanton, who worked there part-time, and others in the small community. He had started getting customers for his unusual, locally grown tropical fruits like the Abiu, lychee, durian and others cultivated nowhere else in the U.S. 'There's a pioneering spirit in the Keys. It's going against the grain,' Garvey said. On Thursday, his footsteps made a crunching sound from the dry, dead vegetation of his once-thriving enterprise called The Grimal Grove. The trees, some planted decades ago by an experimental grower named Adolf Grimal, had been bowled over by the storm or were killed by the saltwater storm surge. 'I don't have anything now,' Garvey said looking around. He had been sleeping outside since the storm and was wrestling mentally with whether he could start again. He had been scraping by before the storm, but was able to live cheaply in the neighborhood of trailers and mobile homes that was now laid to waste. 'Affordable housing here is trailers. And if you lose your trailer, you can't put another one on the lot, according to the local building code. They were grandfathered in,' Garvey said. 'It's tough for the working class. There's a high cost of living, but low wages.' Garvey hopped in his car and drove across the street to offer food and water to Stanton and some others who stuck the storm out. Many neighbors fled Big Pine and the Keys to go north, and residents still were not being let back in until the water system and electricity could be at least partially restored. At a checkpoint near Lower Matecumbe Key, an officer said Thursday that every fourth or fifth car was someone trying to get back in, and they were all being turned away. With the hot sun burning in the sky and the air thick with humidity, the two men looked at each other with sadness as they discussed everything they lost. They hope FEMA and others will come through for them and allow their businesses and homes to be rebuilt. Garvey said he would try to restore the grove, hoping the community that rallied behind him to help get it started will do so again. For Stanton, rebuilding seemed a dream as faded as his once-idyllic Keys. 'I'm not a lucky guy, and chances are I'm not going to qualify for all that FEMA aid and stuff. And at least before when things went (bad), I could go to the little grove across the street. It was a little slice of heaven,' he said through tears. ___ Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen ___ Video links: After Irma: A Keys resident surveys the damage https://youtu.be/tHLIeBoI-uI ___ After Irma: Keys residents contend with the storm's aftermath https://youtu.be/lZkkha6BDio
  • 11-year-old boy with lawn mowing business cuts White House grass
    11-year-old boy with lawn mowing business cuts White House grass
    Frank “FX” Giaccio, of Falls Church, Virginia, is a boy with a mission.  The 11-year-old gained attention and promoted his lawn mowing business Friday after he cut the grass at the White House’s Rose Garden with permission from President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news  According to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Frank wrote the president a letter last month saying it would be his honor to mow the White House lawn.  “I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for ... I admire your business background and have started my own business,” he wrote, noting he would cut the presidential grass at no charge.  Frank included details about the services he offers and even said he would “bring extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for the weed wacker.” On Friday, Trump called Frank, who wants to be a Navy SEAL when he grows up, the “future of the country.” “This is Frank, he’s going to be very famous, he’s going to be a Navy SEAL one day, he’s going to do great things for the country,” Trump said.   Frank and his father also met Vice President Mike Pence and toured the Oval Office and White House press briefing room.  According to ABC News, it was Frank’s idea to write the president, of which he is a “huge fan.” His father advised him to offer his services for free, instead of $8, which he charges for regular customers.
  • Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away
    Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away
    A high school was on a brief lockdown Friday after authorities said a student had a gun on campus. The incident happened at Newton County High School. Administrators said they got an anonymous tip about a student with a weapon. Authorities said they found the student, and as he tried to get away, he threw the gun.  DeWayne Franco, 17, was arrested and taken to the Newton County Detention Center.  What we're learning about the suspect and the charges he faces, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.  
  • 'Pharma Bro' locked up with terrorism and mob suspects
    'Pharma Bro' locked up with terrorism and mob suspects
    Inmate No. 87850-053 has no internet. That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli, whose online rantings about Hillary Clinton prompted a judge this week to revoke his bail and put him in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a fortress-like federal jail that also houses terrorism and mob suspects. MDC, as the Brooklyn lockup for 1,800 men and women is known, has over the years drawn complaints ranging from sexual assaults to the lack of fresh air, sunlight and recreation. Federal prison officials wouldn't discuss Shkreli's conditions, though his lawyer says his client is in with the general population. All defense attorney Ben Brafman would say of Shkreli's two nights locked up so far is that he 'is doing reasonably well under very difficult circumstances.' Shkreli, a boyish pharma executive best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug, had been allowed to remain free on $5 million bail following his conviction last month in an unrelated securities fraud scheme involving two hedge funds he ran. But Shkreli's creepy Facebook posting offering a $5,000 bounty for a strand of Clinton's hair was the last straw for U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, who agreed with prosecutors that he should be put behind bars until his sentencing for securities fraud early next year. He is facing up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charges. But he had brashly predicted in livestreamed rants that he would never see the inside of a prison because of sentencing guidelines — and that even if he did get prison time, it would be just a few months at a minimum-security 'Club Fed.' 'I'll play basketball and tennis and Xbox and be out on these streets in four months,' he boasted to the New York Daily News just minutes after his conviction. That's hardly what Shkreli will be experiencing at MDC, where he will remain for at least four months until his Jan. 16 sentencing. The 34-year-old Shkreli is under the same roof as defendants accused of plotting to join the Islamic State group or commit attacks on its behalf. Others include organized crime family captain Vincent Asaro and Edgar Veytia, a former Mexican state attorney general charged with drug smuggling. While far less notorious than city-run Rikers Island, the Brooklyn facility has a checkered history. After the Sept. 11 attacks, dozens of mostly Arab or Muslim men 'of high interest' were detained at MDC, where many claimed guards regularly slammed them against walls until officials began videotaping them as a safeguard. More recently, prosecutors have alleged that MDC was the scene of sexual assaults by guards on female inmates. A federal magistrate last year expressed reluctance to remand a woman there, citing a report saying there was an 'absence of fresh, clean air, the complete absence of sunlight, and the absence of ANY outdoor time and activities.' In a court filing, lawyers for Jacob 'Kobi' Alexander, the convicted ex-CEO of Converse Technology, complained about a lack of recreation time, saying he 'spends large parts of his day walking in circles in his unit when he is permitted to do so.' When the technology website Gizmodo recently pressed Shkreli on a then-hypothetical question of what he would read if locked up, he played along. 'I don't read much fiction,' he said, 'but I would probably bone up on philosophy.
  • White House pledges to publicly set out details on possible DACA deal with Congress
    White House pledges to publicly set out details on possible DACA deal with Congress
    A day after President Donald Trump seemed to muddy the waters on a possible legislative deal with Democrats in Congress on the future of young illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” the White House on Friday promised that officials would clearly set out in the next seven to ten days what items Mr. Trump wants to see on immigration enforcement in any deal on the DACA program. “The President supports the DACA program and supports making a deal on that, but again, that has to include that massive border security,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. On Thursday, the President said he was not for ‘amnesty’ for any of the Dreamers – the White House today made the argument that since DACA is just a temporary way to prevent people from being deported, the issue of a pathway to citizenship for those in the program is not on the table. POTUS 'supports the DACA program &amp; supporting making a deal on that,' but 'that has to include that massive border security,' @PressSec says pic.twitter.com/DgEovEO5A7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 15, 2017 As to what the White House wants in exchange for DACA, Sanders rattled off a series of items, but said a final list would be set out soon by the Trump Administration. Some of those included: + An end to sanctuary cities + Expedited removal of illegal immigrants + More immigration judges + Reforms in legal immigration (the RAISE Act) Democratic leaders had thought their agreement with the President included his support for the “Dream” Act – which would allow those younger illegal immigrants to reach U.S. citizenship, after a series of hurdles – but that seems to be in limbo at this point. Democrats also weren’t sure what to make of the President’s Thursday statements on DACA, which rapidly moved from ‘no deal,’ to ‘fairly close’ to a deal, to ‘no amnesty.’ Trump's timeline on #DACA: 9/5 am DACA is dead 9/5 pm DACA is dead, unless Congress acts 9/13 pm DACA deal = done 9/14 am 'No deal' 9/15 ??? — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) September 15, 2017 President Trump has set a deadline for action in early March, but lawmakers in both parties say an earlier resolution would be a better choice.
  • Trump adviser says military option not preferred for NKorea
    Trump adviser says military option not preferred for NKorea
    President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the U.S. has a military option for North Korea, but that is not its preferred route. H.R. McMaster spoke about North Korea Friday during a White House briefing about the upcoming U.N. General Assembly meeting next week. One former top Trump adviser has said the U.S. is bluffing when it threatens military force against North Korea. McMaster says North Korea is on track to having a nuclear weapon that could threaten its neighbors and the United States. McMaster said the U.S. has 'run out of road.' McMaster says recently imposed U.N. sanctions on North Korea are just taking effect. He calls on all nations to enforce them and do everything they can to address the threat and prevent war.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.