Classic Barbie gets a 21st century makeover into Hologram Barbie

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Mattel has unveiled its newest version of the classic Barbie doll, only it’s not really a doll. It’s a holographic image of a Barbie in a box.

The toymaker showed off the new virtual doll, Hello Barbie Hologram, at the annual Toy Fair in New York over the weekend.

The new 21st century virtual Barbie is like a Siri or Alexa, only for kids.

The Barbie hologram exists inside a plastic container, CNN reported. It’s voice-activated, can answer questions, and can change its appearance, including skin tone and clothing.

The virtual doll talks, dances and is programmable. It connects to the internet and will also operate through Bluetooth

It’s expected to hit store shelves next fall for under $300.