Classic Barbie gets a 21st century makeover into Hologram Barbie

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mattel has unveiled its newest version of the classic Barbie doll, only it’s not really a doll. It’s a holographic image of a Barbie in a box.
The toymaker showed off the new virtual doll, Hello Barbie Hologram, at the annual Toy Fair in New York over the weekend.
The new 21st century virtual Barbie is like a Siri or Alexa, only for kids.
The Barbie hologram exists inside a plastic container, CNN reported. It’s voice-activated, can answer questions, and can change its appearance, including skin tone and clothing.
">February 17, 2017
This hologram Barbie sits in a box on a nightstand like a fairy, waiting on your child's commands https://t.co/auOs3hE3Dppic.twitter.com/OXNvkiyeUa— CNET (@CNET)https://t.co/auOs3hE3Dppic.twitter.com/OXNvkiyeUa— CNET (@CNET) February 17, 2017
This hologram Barbie sits in a box on a nightstand like a fairy, waiting on your child's commands
The virtual doll talks, dances and is programmable. It connects to the internet and will also operate through Bluetooth
It’s expected to hit store shelves next fall for under $300.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}