81-year-old iPhone app creator isn’t done yet; more apps coming

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
She’s a former banker and a self-described “technology evangelist,” and now 81-year-old Masako Wakamiya is an iPhone app creator, too, something most people half her age haven’t done.
According to CNN, Wakamiya said she decided to create her own app aimed at older people when she noticed there just weren’t many in existence.
“We easily lose games when playing against young people, since our finger movements can’t match their speed,” she said.
Wakamiya decided to create games geared toward seniors when she couldn’t find anyone else to do it, CNN reported.
“I wanted to create a fun app to get elderly people interested in smartphones,” she told CNN.
“It took about a year to develop.”
Wakamiya’s app is called Hinadan. It’s based on a Japanese festival called Hinamatsuri, or Doll’s Day. As part of the festival, dolls are dressed in traditional Japanese clothing to symbolize the emperor and his court, and displayed in certain ways.
The iOS game involves decorating the dolls and placing them in the correct arrangement for Hinamatsuri.
This is just Wakamiya’s first effort. She said she plans to create more apps in the future.
