News
Teacher convicted of sex with student sues him for damaging her reputation
Teacher convicted of sex with student sues him for damaging her reputation

Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By: Frank Luna, Rare.us

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -  A California teacher who was jailed for having sex with a student is reportedly suing the pupil for damaging her reputation.

>> College student faces child sex charges for alleged 'relationship' with 14-year-old boy

Former Arroyo Grande High School teacher Tara Stumph, 36, is claiming that the 16-year-old boy she had a sexual relationship with for a year defamed her “to various classmates, family and other members of the community,” according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

>> Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy

Stumph, who is married to a firefighter and a mother of three, went to jail for 180 days, a sentence she started serving May 1. She initially faced five charges following an eight-month investigation, but four of the charges were dropped in a plea deal.

Police reportedly were tipped off to the relationship in December 2015, and Stumph was put on administrative leave.

>> Catholic school teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 female students

The boy’s parents sued her for pain, suffering and emotional distress, the Tribune reported. The lawsuit, also brought against the school district and her former principal, alleges she “cultivated” the pupil’s trust over several months and encouraged him to confide in her.

>> Teacher sentenced for sex with student claims victim lured her like 'used car salesman'

Stumph answered those claims with a lawsuit of her own, claiming the student’s statements damaged her reputation and career. She wants indemnity for any judgments made, according to the Tribune. Stumph’s teaching license was revoked after her conviction, but she will not be required to register as a sex offender upon her release from San Luis Obispo County Jail, the newspaper reported.

>> Teacher gets 90 days in jail for sex with student on his 16th birthday

The family’s lawsuit against the former cooking teacher stated that she molested him “during and after class” and sent nude selfies and sexually explicit videos of herself to him.

>> Read more trending news

It also said, “The sexual abuse and exploitation of (the victim), and the circumstances under which it occurred, caused (him) to develop various psychological coping mechanisms, which reasonably made him incapable of ascertaining that Stumph’s conduct was harmful to him.”

News

  • JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
  • DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • Bond is back: Daniel Craig comes back as 007
    Bond is back: Daniel Craig comes back as 007
    Craig, Daniel Craig. The latest in the line of actors who have portrayed super spy James Bond will take another crack at the iconic role, the New York Times is reporting. >> Read more trending news Craig, who was rumored to be stepping down, is proving them all wrong and will be in at least one more film set to be released in November 2019. The untitled film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who were the screenwriting team for the last six Bond movies and will be the 25th in the series. The film will be made by Eon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. After the wrap of the last Bond flick “Spectre,” Craig said he wanted to focus on other roles. But later backpedaled on harsh comments that he would rather do something else than appear as Bond, saying that he was exhausted during the interview and that he would consider coming back as the secret agent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A list of actors were being bandied about to take over the role from Craig if he didn’t come back. Among them were Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Damien Lewis and Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
  • White House hosts media day to tout Trump's first 6 months
    White House hosts media day to tout Trump's first 6 months
    The White House is hosting a day's worth of live broadcasts to tout President Donald Trump's first six months in office. The 'media day' event kicked off at 6 a.m. featuring 15 hours of live radio broadcasts from the Salem Media Group. Participating hosts include Hugh Hewitt and Joe Piscopo. Both are broadcasting from white tents set up on the White House driveway. The White House says local TV stations and local TV affiliate groups will also participate. Top White House aides, Cabinet members and others are discussing Trump's first six months in office and looking ahead to health care, tax and other policies. White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and top advisers Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) and Kellyanne Conway are among those participating.
  • Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 SB at 10th Street
    Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 SB at 10th Street
    A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 South at 10 th Street Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. Investigators said the man was walking in the HOV lane when he was hit twice. Channel 2's Audrey Washington talked to investigators at the scene about what happened. BREAKING: police tell me the man hit along I-75 southbound, has died. My report, next at 5am. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/tAAbRueEKy-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 25, 2017 Atlanta police told Washington about what officers arrived to find at the scene. 'They found a male lying in the street and two vehicles that struck the male stayed at the scene and the investigation is ongoing now with our hit-and-run unit,' Lt. Anthony Jackson said. Anthony said it is protocol for the hit-and-run unit to respond to this type of accident, even though both drivers stayed at the scene.Triple Team Traffic guided drivers around the backups during Channel 2 Action News This Morning. We're working to learn more about the victim and circumstances of the crash. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates to this developing story.
