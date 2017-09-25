5:05 p.m.: The Georgia Supreme Court has denied condemned killer Keith Tharpe’s request for a stay of execution, meaning the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether he is put to death by lethal injection tonight.

Tharpe’s lawyers are now appealing both state and federal court rulings that rejected arguments that a racist juror voted for the death sentence because Tharpe is African-American, and that Tharpe is ineligible for execution because he is intellectually disabled.

In a 6-3 decision, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear Tharpe’s appeal, explaining that other courts had already ruled against him on these issues and that his new claims are barred on procedural grounds.

The decision noted that Justices Harold Melton, Carol Hunstein and Robert Benham dissented to the court’s denial of a stay of execution.

12:45 p.m.: The state Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied clemency for convicted killer Keith Tharpe.

Tharpe still has several court appeals pending that could delay his execution, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

His lawyers are arguing one of the jurors who convicted him and sentenced him to die was a racist. They also maintain that he is not eligible for the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled.

At the parole board on Monday, 20 supporters — including a daughter and a granddaughter — had argued for mercy.

Tharpe is scheduled to die by lethal injection for killing his 29-year-old sister-in-law, Jaquelyn Freeman on Sept. 25, 1990, dragging her from a car and shooting her multiple times with a shotgun.

