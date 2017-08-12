Listen Live
News
Study: Vegetarians twice as likely to suffer depression
Study: Vegetarians twice as likely to suffer depression
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A study conducted in Great Britain found that vegetarians are almost twice as likely to suffer depression than meat eaters, KTTV reported.

Scientists said vegetarians were more likely to develop depression due to vitamin B12 and mineral deficiencies. Researchers at Bristol University said about 50 percent of vegans and 7 percent of vegetarians have a B12 deficiency, KTTV reported.

Red meat is a major source of vitamin B12 and can play a large role in a person’s mood, researchers said.

According to the study, other factors include “high blood levels of phytoestrogens mainly on diets rich in vegetables and soya.”

