Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 85
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Mostly Clear
H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
State & Regional Govt & Politics
Trump declares a disaster in Georgia after Irma
Close

Trump declares a disaster in Georgia after Irma

Trump declares a disaster in Georgia after Irma
Photo Credit: Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A home on St. Simons Island, on the Georgia coast, is surrounded by water following Hurricane Irma on Tuesday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Trump declares a disaster in Georgia after Irma

By: Greg Bluestein

President Donald Trump on Friday approved a major disaster declaration for Georgia after Hurricane Irma battered the state, clearing the way for more federal funding to hard-hit areas.  

The declaration, issued days after Gov. Nathan Deal requested it, means the federal government will pick up 75 percent of the cost of responding to the hurricane as well as the recovery and cleanup.  

The declaration also makes federal funding available to residents of Camden, Chatham and Glynn counties for individual assistance grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.  

Deal chief of staff Chris Riley said on Twitter that federal disaster officials are monitoring whether to extend individual assistance grants to Bryan, Long and McIntosh counties as well.  

Irma slammed into Georgia early this week, forcing Deal to declare a state of emergency in all 159 counties and order a mandatory evacuation along parts of the coast. The storm killed two people, left more than 1 million without power and left parts of the state looking like disaster zones. 

There is no estimate yet on what the final price tag will be, but federal disaster crews were roaming the coast assessing the damage on Friday.  

State officials pushed hard for the declaration. It allows the federal government to reimburse state and local governments for debris removal across all 159 counties, and also pays for the 600 Georgia National Guard troops and 50 Georgia State Patrol troopers sent to Florida to help the recovery.  

Even with the declaration, though, the state’s tally is expected to be high. The state usually splits the remaining 25 percent of cleanup fees with local governments, but Deal said Thursday the state would shoulder the entire tab for coastal communities still reeling from Hurricane Matthew last year.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Argument among 20 people results in deadly shooting
    Argument among 20 people results in deadly shooting
    One man is dead and another injured after they were shot multiple times early Saturday after an argument among several people in Covington, police said. The argument erupted among about 20 people gathered at the intersection of Chaney Drive and Puckett Street, Covington police spokesman Allan Seebaran said in an emailed statement. Shots were fired as a result. When officers arrived about 2:30 a.m., they found Trayvond Bernard Ball, 22, of Covington, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Ball died at the scene, although officers and medical crews treated him. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Later, another man arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with gunshot wounds, Seebaran said. Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, 33, was moved to a trauma center in Atlanta. He wasn’t at the scene of the argument when officers arrived. Police are investigating the case. No charges have been filed, and officers are seeking more information from eyewitnesses. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Lucky duck: Muscovy mom rides out Hurricane Irma atop eggs
    Lucky duck: Muscovy mom rides out Hurricane Irma atop eggs
    Those ducklings had better be grateful.  >> Read more trending news One Muscovy mother reportedly sat through the entire wrath of Hurricane Irma not budging an inch atop her 13 eggs. Joy Anne Trent, of Plant City, Florida, posted a photo of the worn-out-and-weathered bird on Tuesday to Facebook. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already been shared over 43,000 times. 
  • Booted twice: Texas Lutheran kicker converts FG after attempt was blocked
    Booted twice: Texas Lutheran kicker converts FG after attempt was blocked
    It was definitely the strangest field goal ever made in college football, and while it might not be legal, it counted Saturday during Texas Lutheran’s 37-0 victory. >> Read more trending news Texas Lutheran was attempting an 18-yard field goal late in the first half against Belhaven (Miss.) when it was blocked. The ball bounced back toward freshman Tyler Hopkins, who kicked it a second time. The ball sailed through the uprights, and after some discussion among the referees, the field goal attempt was declared good.  It overshadowed the first shutout victory for Texas Lutheran since 2008 as the Bulldogs intercepted three passes.  But was the kick legal?  The NCAA’s football rulebook says “a player shall not kick a loose ball,” and doing so is a 10-yard penalty that carries a loss of down, SBNation reported.  “A scrimmage kick that fails to cross the neutral zone continues in play. All players may catch or recover the ball behind the neutral zone and advance it,” SBNation reported, citing the NCAA rulebook. And here is an end zone view: Texas Lutheran improved to 1-1 overall in its American Southwest Conference opener. Belhaven fell to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.\
  • Ken Burns’ ‘The Vietnam War’: What time, what channel, livestream
    Ken Burns’ ‘The Vietnam War’: What time, what channel, livestream
    Ken Burns’ long-awaited 10-part documentary on the Vietnam War begins Sunday on PBS. Burns, along with co-director Lynn Novick, produced an 18-hour series that “tells the epic story of one of the most consequential, divisive, and controversial events in American history as it has never before been told on film,” according to “The Vietnam War” website. >> Read more trending news According to Burns, the series was 10 years in the making, and includes “digitally re-mastered archival footage from sources around the globe … historic television broadcasts, evocative home movies, and secret audio recordings from inside the Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon administrations.” Burns told Rolling Stone that the idea of a film about the Vietnam War came as he and Novick were editing the series “The War” about World War II. 'I turned to Lynn while we sitting at the editing table and, completely out of the blue, said, 'We have to do Vietnam,'' Burns told Rolling Stone. Novick said, 'I asked, 'Of course, but what part?' He said, 'All of it.' It was like the last part of an unspoken conversation that had been going on a long time.' When: The series begins Sunday. What time: The debut episode of “The Vietnam War” starts at 8 p.m. ET. The series will at 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday this week and next, and conclude on Sept. 28. What channel: The series airs on local PBS channels Rating: TV-MA-LV (coarse language and violence) Can I watch it elsewhere: The series will be streamed on the web (desktop or mobile) and PBS apps for smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, according to PBS. You can also choose from the English Broadcast Version, English Explicit Language Version, Spanish-language, and Vietnamese-language version.
  • Warm waters off West Coast has lingering effects for salmon
    Warm waters off West Coast has lingering effects for salmon
    The mass of warm water known as 'the blob' that heated up the North Pacific Ocean has dissipated, but scientists are still seeing the lingering effects of those unusually warm sea surface temperatures on Pacific Northwest salmon and steelhead. Federal research surveys this summer caught among the lowest numbers of juvenile coho and Chinook salmon in 20 years, suggesting that many fish did not survive their first months at sea. Scientists warn that salmon fisheries may face hard times in the next few years. Fisheries managers also worry about below average runs of steelhead returning to the Columbia River now. Returns of adult steelhead that went to sea as juveniles a year ago so far rank among the lowest in 50 years. Scientists believe poor ocean conditions are likely to blame: Cold-water salmon and steelhead are confronting an ocean ecosystem that has been shaken up in recent years. 'The blob's fairly well dissipated and gone. But all these indirect effects that it facilitated are still there,' Brian Burke, a research fisheries biologist with the Northwest Fisheries Science Center. Marine creatures found farther south and in warmer waters have turned up in abundance along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, some for the first time. 'That's going to have a really big impact on the dynamics in the ecosystem,' Burke said. 'They're all these new players that are normally not part of the system.' Researchers with NOAA Fisheries and Oregon State University Cooperative Institute for Marine Resources Studies have been surveying off the Pacific Northwest for 20 years to study juvenile salmon survival. In June, they caught record numbers of warm-water fish such as Pacific pompano and jack mackerel, a potential salmon predator. But the catch of juvenile coho and Chinook salmon during the June survey — which has been tied to adult returns — was among the three lowest in 20 years. Burke and other scientists warned in a memo to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries administrators last month that poor ocean conditions may mean poor salmon returns to the Columbia River system over the next few years. 'There was hardly any salmon out there,' Burke said. 'Something is eating them and we don't know what and we don't know precisely where,' he added. Seabirds such as common murres could be the culprits. Researchers caught fewer forage fish, such as herring, anchovy and smelt. When forage fish are low, avian predators may be forced to eat more juvenile salmon. Seabirds near the mouth of the Columbia River may have feasted on more juvenile salmon as they entered the ocean. The North Pacific Ocean had been unusually warm since the fall of 2013 with 'the blob,' but sea surface temperatures have recently cooled to average or slightly warmer than average conditions. Changes in the marine ecosystem are likely to be seen for a while. The research surveys also pulled up weird new creatures that had not been netted before. Researchers have caught tens of thousands of tube-shaped, jelly-like pyrosomes, which are generally found in tropical waters. Their impact on the marine food web isn't yet clear. Fisheries managers are also seeing lower runs of steelhead to the Columbia River system this year. Joe DuPont, a regional fisheries manager with Idaho Fish and Game, blames poor feeding conditions when juvenile steelhead went out to the Pacific Ocean last year. Warm waters brought less nutrient-rich copepods, tiny crustaceans at the base of the food chain. Meanwhile, northern copepods richer in lipids, that young steelhead eat, were less abundant. It's the second year of consecutive low steelhead runs, said Tucker Jones, ocean salmon and Columbia river program manager with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. 'There's a lot of circumstantial evidence to point to an unhappy river experience and meeting ocean conditions that were far from hospitable,' Jones said. 'The 'blob' especially changed the zooplankton food web structure that was out there,' he added. Fisheries managers have put some fishing restrictions in place due to low forecast of steelhead expected back this season. While the mechanisms for steelhead and salmon may be different, 'large scale changes to the ocean are driving all of it,' said Burke.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.