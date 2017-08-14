Listen Live
cloudy-day
76°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
76°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
State & Regional Govt & Politics
Isakson faces tough reception at KSU town hall
Close

Isakson faces tough reception at KSU town hall

Isakson faces tough reception at KSU town hall
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson takes questions during his town hall meeting at Kennesaw State University. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Isakson faces tough reception at KSU town hall

By: Greg Bluestein The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson had a tough reception at his Monday town hall meeting at Kennesaw State University, as crowdmembers peppered him with questions about his support for failed measures to repeal the Affordable Care Act and his support for President Donald Trump.

The Georgia Republican was booed as he explained his vote for a proposal that would have replaced Obamacare and slashed the nation’s Medicaid program. That measure, which failed to pass in July, was designed to set the stage for negotiations in the House.

“You’ve got to get it to a conference committee or it’s not going to happen,” he said, as some in the crowd roared their displeasure. “I didn’t like it but I voted for it. I couldn’t get to where I wanted to go unless I followed the road that led me there.”

A crowd of more than 600 people was packed with activists eager to vent their displeasure at Trump’s agenda and the GOP-controlled Congress. Isakson is one of three Georgia members of Congress who have held in-person town halls this August recess; Reps. Buddy Carter and Doug Collins are the others.

“I don’t have to do this. I’m not up for election,” said Isakson, who easily won a third term in November. “But I do it because it’s your government, not mine.”

Isakson sought to ease some of the tensions at the start of the town hall, unequivocally condemning the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacist groups behind the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

And at one point, facing a biting question about cuts to disability services in the failed GOP healthcare plan, he showed his cane to the audience and said he recently became disabled. He was invoking the Parkinson’s diagnosis he revealed a few years ago.

“I know how lucky I am to live here,” he said, saying that Congress hasn’t cut funding for disability services yet “and as far as I’m concerned, we’re not going to.”

And targeted with a question about whether humans contribute to climate change, Isakson said he was a “full believer” that carbon contributes to the rise in temperatures. But he was roundly booed – one person in the crowd cried “go back to school” – when he suggested it was impossible to pin rising temperatures solely on human activity.

Later, when prodded by some in the crowd to say “black lives matter,” Isakson quickly responded: “All lives matter.”

A question from a local psychiatrist asking if Isakson would push Trump to remove his political strategist Stephen Bannon and other controversial aides from the White House drew a standing ovation. His answer – which started with “no, but” - drew swift catcalls from the crowd.

“All you have to do is check the record and see how many times I’ve risked my career for standing up the right thing,” he said.

Came a cry from the crowd: “Now is the time.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
    Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
    Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism. Activists in Durham brought a ladder up to the statue and used a rope to pull down the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924. A diverse crowd of dozens cheered as the statue of a soldier holding a rifle fell to the ground in front of an old courthouse building that now houses local government offices. Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument. 'I was a little bit shocked people could come here and come together like that,' said Isaiah Wallace, who is black. Wallace said he watched as others toppled the statue. He hopes other Confederate symbols elsewhere will follow. 'I feel like this is going to send shockwaves through the country and hopefully they can bring down other racist symbols,' he said. The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Authorities say one woman was killed Saturday after one of the white nationalists drove his car into a group of peaceful counter-protesters. While the violence in Virginia has prompted fresh talk by government officials about bringing down symbols of the Confederacy around the South, North Carolina has a law protecting them. The 2015 law prevents removing such monuments on public property without permission from state officials. After the Durham statue fell, several dozen protesters congregated on the street in front of the old courthouse. Some took pictures standing or sitting on the toppled soldier, in front of a pedestal inscribed with the words 'In Memory of the Boys Who Wore The Gray.' Police cruisers blocked off the street, and officers looked on — some filming. As it got dark, rally participants began to peacefully disperse. Robin Williamson, who works downtown, arrived in the area about an hour after the statue came down. Williamson, who is black, said he can sympathize with people who are upset with the state of racial discourse in the country. 'People feel that with Donald Trump as leader, racists can be vocal,' he said. He said that while Confederate monuments have been defaced in other cities, it was surprising to see an entire statue brought down by protesters. 'This is a little bit more intense because they took the whole statue down,' he said. ___ Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/jonldrew
  • Merck, Under Armour CEOs resign from Trump business panel
    Merck, Under Armour CEOs resign from Trump business panel
    The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council — with the Merck withdrawal drawing a quick and angry Twitter outburst from President Donald Trump. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier cited the president's failure to explicitly rebuke the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. He wrote on Twitter Monday that 'America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which runs counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.' Frazier is one of the few African-Americans to head a Fortune 500 company. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank resigned from the panel later Monday, saying his company 'engages in innovation and sports, not politics.' Trump was under increasing pressure to call out the white supremacist groups involved in the Charlottesville demonstration. He lashed out almost immediately at Frazier, saying on Twitter that he will now 'have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!' The president followed up later in the day, tweeting that Merck 'is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES!' Drugmakers have come under withering criticism for soaring prices in the U.S., including by Trump, though he has yet to act on a promise to contain them. With the barbs, Trump appeared to attack an industry executive who has tried to make drug pricing somewhat more transparent by revealing his company's overall drug price changes. In January, Merck reported that its average net prices — the amount the company receives after discounts and other rebates — increased in the years since 2010 in a range between 3.4 percent and 6.2 percent per year. That's about half as large as the increase in its retail prices. Much of the furor over drug prices recently has been over increases that have been far bigger and come one after another for drugs that have been on the market for years. The exchange lit up social media early Monday, with many people lauding Frazier and blasting the president. Trump eventually made a statement condemning bigotry Monday afternoon at a press conference. Meanwhile, other executives stated their support for Frazier. Unilever CEO Paul Polman wrote on Twitter, 'Thanks @Merck Ken Frazier for strong leadership to stand up for the moral values that made this country what it is.' Frazier, who grew up in a poor neighborhood in Philadelphia, resigned from the manufacturing advisory council days after one person was killed and others wounded in violent clashes between white supremacists and protesters. Frazier and his siblings were raised by their janitor father after their mother died when they were very young. He has earned a reputation as a risk taker in the drug industry, pouring money into daunting research areas, particularly trying to develop a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Frazier is not the first executive to resign from advisory councils serving Trump. Tesla CEO Elon Musk resigned from the manufacturing council in June, and two other advisory groups to the president, after the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Bob Iger resigned for the same reason from the President's Strategic and Policy Forum, which Trump established to advise him on how government policy impacts economic growth and job creation. The manufacturing jobs council had 28 members initially, but it has shrunk since it was formed earlier this year as executives retire, are replaced, or, as with Frazier and Musk, resign. William Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said he couldn't 'think of a parallel example' of any president responding as viciously as Trump to a CEO departing an advisory council. 'Usually, certain niceties are observed to smooth over a rupture,' said Galston, who served as a domestic policy aide in the Clinton administration. 'We've learned that as president, Mr. Trump is behaving exactly as he did as a candidate,' Galston said. 'He knows only one mode: When attacked, hit back harder.' ___ AP Economics Writer Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this story. ___ Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
  • 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
    5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot
    Who wouldn’t want to win a lottery jackpot? >> Read more trending news Sure, it would be fun at first. But striking it rich so suddenly may not turn out to be so lucky after all. Here are five reasons you really may not want to win the lottery: 1) The advertised jackpot amount is wildly inflated. You won’t REALLY get the full amount anyway, if you choose to collect it in a lump sum, as most winners do. The amount will immediately shrink by roughly 40% then the IRS will carve off at least 25% in withholding taxes. Hardly worth it, right? 2) Your relationships with family and friends will change, and not in a good way: From jackpot day forward, you’ll always wonder: Are they being nice to me because I’m their family member or friend, or are they buttering me up because they want something? And keep your eye on your drink at all times … 3) It won’t make you happier, part I: A study published in 1978 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology a few decades back, when lotteries were still fairly new, compared the happiness levels of Illinois State Lottery winners and non-winners. They found little difference. And when it came to rating everyday happiness, the lottery winners took “significantly less pleasure” in the simple things like chatting with a friend or reading a magazine, according to NBCNews.com. 4) It won’t make you happier, part II: More recently than the ’70s research detailed above, a 2008 University of California study measured people’s happiness six months after winning a relatively modest lottery prize — a lump sum equivalent to about eight months’ worth of income, according to NBCNews.com. “We found that this had zero detectable effect on happiness at that time,” Peter Kuhn, one of the study authors and a professor of economics, told the network in 2012. 5) One name: Jack Whittaker. The poster child for lottery misery is a West Virginia businessman who won a $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, at that time the largest in U.S. history. A decade later, his daughter and granddaughter had died of possible drug overdoses, his wife had divorced him, and he had been sued numerous times, according to Joe Nocera, writing for the New York Times opinion pages. Once, when he was at a strip club, someone drugged Whittaker’s drink and took $545,000 in cash that had been sitting in his car, Nocera wrote. The lottery winner later sobbed to reporters, “I wish I’d torn that ticket up.” But wait, here’s the good news: With the chances of buying the winning ticket somewhere in the neighborhood of 1 in 292.2 million, you are not really going to have to worry about any of these negative outcomes — just about the money you spent on non-winning tickets.
  • Family wants answers after man killed in hit-and-run
    Family wants answers after man killed in hit-and-run
    Police are investigating who hit a 54-year-old man and left him for dead alongside the road. Berell Brown died from his injuries after being hit by a car walking along West Point Avenue in College Park early Sunday morning. Now, Brown’s family wants answers about who would do such a thing and are pleading for information about the driver of the car that hit their loved one. Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez obtained video of Brown’s final moments, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
  • In aftermath of Charlottesville, groups want confederate symbols removed
    In aftermath of Charlottesville, groups want confederate symbols removed
    Local activists are taking aim at monuments in metro Atlanta in the aftermath of the deadly protest in Charlottesville. On Sunday, as groups marched through downtown Atlanta, the peaceful protest escalated when a statue in Piedmont Park was defaced. TRENDING STORIES: Car slams into Moe’s after serious 7-vehicle crash Mistrial declared in murder case of Atlanta City councilwoman’s newphew Here’s where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke with the group that wants the governor to remove every single monument tied to the confederacy. Why they say they should go, and the latest in the Charlottesville investigation, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.