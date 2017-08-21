Listen Live
cloudy-day
91°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
91°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 90° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
State & Regional Govt & Politics
Georgia governor to consider adding diversity on Stone Mountain’s board
Close

Georgia governor to consider adding diversity on Stone Mountain’s board

Georgia governor to consider adding diversity on Stone Mountain’s board
Photo Credit: John Bazemore
Stone Mountain is again at the center of debate over Confederate symbols. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Georgia governor to consider adding diversity on Stone Mountain’s board

By: Greg Bluestein The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The board that governs state-owned Stone Mountain Park and preserves the nation’s largest monument to Confederate war dead has only white members, something Gov. Nathan Deal said he may consider changing.

Deal said he hadn’t realized that each of the 10 members of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board was white, and he said “we’d certainly be open” to tapping an African-American leader to serve on the panel.

Stone Mountain and its towering carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson is again at the center of debate over Rebel symbols after this month’s bloody violence in Charlottesville, Va.

One of the loudest calls to remove the Confederate trio from the mountain is from state Rep. Stacey Abrams, a Democratic candidate for governor, who drew national attention last year for her vow to take a symbolic sandblaster to the mountain. Abrams, who is African-American, said Saturday on CNN that the carving was designed to “terrorize black families.”

“Confederate monuments have nothing to do with any of our American history except for treason and domestic terrorism,” she said.

Removing the carving would be a monumental challenge. A state law that was part of a 2001 compromise to overhaul Georgia’s segregation-era flag declares that the “heroes of the Confederate States of America” enshrined on the mountain shall be “preserved and protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism” of the South’s soldiers.

Deal, whose second term expires in January 2019, said Abrams’ plan was a nonstarter. There’s little appetite among legislative leaders to revisit the legislation that protects Stone Mountain — the top two GOP leaders in the state Senate opposed Abrams proposal — and Deal signaled he would veto the legislation even if it passed.

“That is a dedicated memorial by state law,” Deal said. “It would require the Legislature to take action to do that, and I would personally not be in favor of that.”

All four leading Republican candidates condemned the idea — Secretary of State Brian Kemp said “we should learn from the past, not attempt to rewrite it” — and Abrams’ Democratic rival, Stacey Evans, also opposed it.

In a lengthy statement, Evans said she would seek to repeal laws that restrict state or local governments from altering or removing local monuments that honor the Confederacy. But rather than remove the Confederate faces from the mountain, Evans said she would back a measure requiring the park’s operators to run it as an “inclusive and historically accurate memorial to the Civil War — not the Confederacy.”

Other prominent politicians have called for less-sweeping changes that could still have a meaningful impact on the site.

DeKalb County Chief Executive Michael Thurmond, whose county encompasses Stone Mountain, wouldn’t take a side on Abrams’ call, but he said the park needed to add historical exhibits to provide additional context for the throngs of visitors who tour the site each year.

“The narrative has to become more inclusive. The idea of the mountain belonging to the KKK or the neo-Nazis — no, it belongs to the people of Georgia,” said Thurmond, also a Civil War historian. “It doesn’t belong to the Confederate veterans or the NAACP. We all have an investment here.”

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association was formed in 1958 and has contracted with Herschend Family Entertainment Corp. to run the attraction since 1998. It was unclear Monday when the last African-American member left the authority governing board.

Thurmond, who is black, said he hoped Deal would appoint an African-American member to the Stone Mountain board “very soon.”

Asked on Saturday about that possibility, Deal made clear he was receptive to the idea.

“When we have vacancies,” he said, “we’ll take that into consideration.”

Related

VIDEO: Confederate monuments debate

Steve Bannon Removed as White House Chief Strategist

Dozens Line Up To Turn Themselves In For ‘Crime’ Of Toppling Confederate Monument

Spotify Removes White Supremacist Music From Service

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Andrea Sneiderman ends parole after lying during husband's murder trial
    Andrea Sneiderman ends parole after lying during husband's murder trial
    Andrea Sneiderman, the widow of a man murdered outside a Dunwoody day care has been released from prison, has completed her parole after being sentenced on perjury charges. A jury convicted Andrea Sneiderman in 2013  of lying about an affair with her husband’s killer, Hemy Neuman . Neuman shot and killed Rusty Sneiderman outside his son’s Dunwoody preschool in 2010. Newman was convicted of murder in 2012 and is serving a life sentence. Sneiderman was originally sentenced to 60 months at Lee Arrendale State Prison, but the state parole board decided she should serve 22 months. She was released from prison in June 2014 . TRENDING STORIES: Police search for renter after husband finds wife dead in home ‘He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,' prosecutors say 2nd-largest Powerball jackpot ever jumps even higher! According to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, Sneiderman has been under standard supervision until Monday. Under the conditions of her parole, Sneiderman had to meet with her parole officer once a month, had to get permission to leave the state and couldn’t have any weapons. She was also subject to random searches. The pardons and parole board said there was no probation to follow parole. We’re checking to see what Sneiderman’s plans are now that her parole has ended. 
  • Nearly 4 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Nancy Creek
    Nearly 4 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Nancy Creek
    A massive spill has sent nearly four million gallons of raw sewage into a Brookhaven Creek. DeKalb County’s CEO confirmed the spill happened last week along a tributary to Nancy Creek. Crews are now working to replace the broken line that led to the spill. Officials tell Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher it’s the worst spill of its kind in more than a decade. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County We broke the story that during the first half of the year, DeKalb County was on track for a 63-percent increase in sewer spills. County officials say many of those were caused by heavy rains but that is not what caused the huge spill in Brookhaven. The impact it could have on the area, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
  • The Latest: Slain driver's family hopes for quick decision
    The Latest: Slain driver's family hopes for quick decision
    The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A lawyer says the family of an unarmed black driver who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police officers hopes the appointment of a special prosecutor will lead to a decision soon on whether those officers will face charges. A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed the prosecutor for northern Indiana's St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, to oversee the investigation into the June 29 shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. Attorney Craig Karpe (carp) says the Bailey family is frustrated by how long the investigation is taking and believes that anyone other than a police officer would have been charged already. Authorities say two officers shot Bailey after his car crashed following a short pursuit when he fled a traffic stop. Police haven't described what led up to the shooting. ___ 3:25 p.m. A special prosecutor has been appointed in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers. Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday that St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter has been appointed by a judge to investigate the shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired. Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times. Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they haven't described what led up to the shooting. The officers have been placed on administrative leave. __ 2:45 p.m. Prosecutors have scheduled a news conference to discuss the fatal shooting of an unarmed black driver by Indianapolis police officers nearly two months ago. Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry's office said Tuesday that he'll provide an update on the investigation into the shooting death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey, but he provided no further details. Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop when he suddenly drove off about early on June 29. A short pursuit ended when Bailey crashed into a fence. Officers then approached the vehicle and fired. Bailey's family says an autopsy found he was shot in the back four times. Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they haven't described what led up to the shooting.
  • Police: Couple tried using tubs of chemicals to cover up killings
    Police: Couple tried using tubs of chemicals to cover up killings
    A Montana couple is facing homicide charges after they allegedly killed a man and woman then hid their remains inside plastic tubs filled with chemicals.  >> Read more trending news The suspects, identified as Tiffanie R. Pierce, 23, and Augustus S. Standingrock, 26, were arrested Friday morning and and jailed on separate $2 million bonds, the Missoulian reported.  Pierce’s roommate said he woke up to people screaming on Thursday inside their Missoula home and then found the couple washing off blood in the shower, according to the Missoulian.  Pierce allegedly told the roommate that she and Standingrock brought two people home and attacked them, and that their bodies were in the basement.  When police investigated, they “found the bodies in plastic tubs filled with chemicals, and found knives and an ax covered in blood and human tissue,” the newspaper reported. >> Related: Ex-Florida KKK prison guards convicted in murder plot Authorities had not identified the victims as of Tuesday morning.  Read more here. 
  • Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
    Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
    Your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are so slim that they may as well be nonexistent. According to Powerball.com, the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million (or 1 in 292,201,338, to be precise.) >> Read more trending news  The smart folks over at Business Insider ran the numbers, and they ain’t pretty. Buying lottery tickets is such a colossal waste of time that you may as well just burn the cash at home instead of heading to the store to buy them — it would be quicker. But, as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. Here’s a list of events (that we definitely didn’t make up) that are more likely to happen than winning the Powerball. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Have an IQ higher than a really smart guy like Stephen Hawking or someone like that – (1 out of 107 million) Give birth to an octopus, even without the help of fertility treatments – (1 in 729,000) Be killed by an asteroid strike because Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck failed to blow it up before it collided with Earth – (1 in 700,000) Becoming a billionaire, playboy-philanthropist who is also an alcoholic like Tony Stark from the Marvel movies – (1 in 575,097) Be killed by a lightning strike and then get super electric powers – (1 in 164,968) Die by drowning before Aquaman can rescue you – (1 in 1,113) Be struck by lightning, while drowning – (1 in 183 million)
  • Daughter says funeral home cremated mother without written consent
    Daughter says funeral home cremated mother without written consent
    An Athens woman says she has no idea where her mother's remains are because of a financial dispute with a northwest Atlanta funeral home. Willene Favors died on June 27 but it wasn't until this weekend that she was cremated by Hollified Mortuary. For two months, Favors' daughter Deneane and the owner of the funeral home, James Hollifield, made verbal agreements about the thousands of dollars it would cost to bury her mother. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County Although those talks were made, according to Deneane, no written agreement exists  Channel 2's Nicole Carr spent the day digging into state records to find out when Favors' remains will be released and uncovered that the funeral home has been disciplined by the state. What the funeral home owner told us when we confronted him about the issue, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.