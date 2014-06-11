Zac Brown Band will headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – Super Bowl 51 just took on a little more of a Georgia sound, with the announcement that the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band will headline a pre-game concert at NRG Stadium prior to kickoff.
Georgia’s own Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem and Lady Gaga will perform at halftime.
The NFL just released word that the Zac Brown Band, accompanied by indie-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums will take the pre-game stage. Both performance will air during the Fox NFL pregame show.
The Atlanta country rockers will will perform “My Old Man” from their upcoming new album “Welcome Home.” The guys hit the road on tour on May 12.
