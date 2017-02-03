Workplaces in Atlanta and beyond are celebrating #FalconsFriday

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Stephanie Toone - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlantans - whether Atlanta Falcons fans are not - can hardly contain their excitement over the home team’s triumphant return to the Super Bowl.
» Super Bowl Fan Guide: Everything you need to know
Luckily, most of those impassioned fans did not have to hold back once they arrived to work today.
Workplaces from Atlanta all the way to Washington, D.C., are celebrating the Falcons’ rise to the big game after nearly 20 years today.
Employees from corporate offices for UPS, Google and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, have shown their Falcons spirit on social media with the #FalconsFriday.
Through office parties, rallies and wearing Falcons regalia, businesses and employees in Atlanta and beyond are celebrating the Falcons on the eve eve of their big game.
»The Weather Channel gets into the Falcons spirit for Super Bowl weekend
Cox Enterprises, the parent company to the AJC, celebrated with rallies each day this week, culminating with a Friday event featuring former Atlanta Falcon quarterback Steve Bartkowski.
Former Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski has a message for Atlanta Falcons fans ahead of the Super Bowl. Video produced by Fiza Pirani/AJC.
Though most of the Falcons Friday pandemonium stemmed from metro Atlanta offices, the jubilation was not limited to the city.
The Falcons fandom reached all the way to Washington, D.C., and New York, with The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin showing love during Friday’s live show.
RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Famous Atlanta Falcons fans
The Atlanta Falcons have their own team of famous celebrity fans. From Samuel L. Jackson to former President Jimmy Carter to Usher, these fans have helped pack the Georgia Dome during Falcons games.
