Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Why Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is cheering for the Patriots

Related

View Larger
Why Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is cheering for the Patriots photo
Why Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is cheering for the Patriots

By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

Start html 5 brightcove Code


 

HOUSTON – This is Olympian Simone Biles’ hometown, and we caught up with the gold medalist on opening day of Super Bowl week.

When we spotted America’s most decorated gymnast wearing red and black, he figured for for sure she was a Falcons fan.

Not so fast, we found out..

Video by Ryon Horne.

 

MORE: Comic actor JB Smoove had more fun than anyone at Super Bowl opening night

Check out Lady Gaga’s end zone moves

The Atlanta Falcons’ famous fans

Did you know Samuel L. Jackson once sold concessions at Falcons games?

Houston’s police chief has a special welcome for Atlanta fans coming to the Super Bowl

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 