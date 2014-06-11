Why Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is cheering for the Patriots

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Staff Writer - The Buzz
HOUSTON – This is Olympian Simone Biles’ hometown, and we caught up with the gold medalist on opening day of Super Bowl week.
When we spotted America’s most decorated gymnast wearing red and black, he figured for for sure she was a Falcons fan.
Not so fast, we found out..
Video by Ryon Horne.
