We asked Erin Andrews who’d win DWTS: Matt Ryan or Tom Brady?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – One of this week’s Super Bowl events here was a chance for the media to interview itself.
Specifically, a shot at the Fox broadcast team that’ll provide commentary and analysis during the game: Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson..
And Erin Andrews. We got a minute with the Renaissance woman who works the sidelines but also hosts “Dancing With the Stars.” Naturally we asked who’d win DWTS: Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan or the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady? Watch this video to the end for some key insights.
