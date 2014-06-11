WATCH: Snoop Dogg’s late-night pre-Super Bowl show in Houston

HOUSTON – The pop-up Club Nomadic is the place to be for the hottest pre-Super Bowl festivities these days.

Thursday night’s appearances included a set from veteran rapper Snoop Dogg. Actually, make that Friday morning’s appearances.

Following a show by the Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt, Snoop took the stage at 1:30 a.m. That’s way past my bedtime but it’s prime time for AJC sports reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter (he asked the clutch question during Lady Gaga’s Thursday news conference, by the way).

D-Led got a few video clips of the show; here’s one suitable for a family-friendly news site: