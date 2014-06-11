WATCH: Snoop Dogg’s late-night pre-Super Bowl show in Houston

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:54 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – The pop-up Club Nomadic is the place to be for the hottest pre-Super Bowl festivities these days.
Thursday night’s appearances included a set from veteran rapper Snoop Dogg. Actually, make that Friday morning’s appearances.
Following a show by the Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt, Snoop took the stage at 1:30 a.m. That’s way past my bedtime but it’s prime time for AJC sports reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter (he asked the clutch question during Lady Gaga’s Thursday news conference, by the way).
D-Led got a few video clips of the show; here’s one suitable for a family-friendly news site:
Snoop in Houston! pic.twitter.com/CQQ5kL6Dhm
— Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) February 3, 2017
