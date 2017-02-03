Watch live: Falcons arrive in Atlanta

By Erica Hernandez

The Atlanta Falcons arrive in Atlanta after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss.

The team is headed to Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game loss to the New England Patriots in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Musisi, Kenneth (CMG-Atlanta)/AP