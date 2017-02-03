Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Watch live: Falcons arrive in Atlanta

Related

View Larger
Watch live: Falcons arrive in Atlanta photo
Watch live: Falcons arrive in Atlanta

By Erica Hernandez

The Atlanta Falcons arrive in Atlanta after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. 

The team is headed to Atlanta Falcons Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Georgia. 

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game loss to the New England Patriots in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Musisi, Kenneth (CMG-Atlanta)/AP

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 