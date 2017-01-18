WATCH: Globetrotter makes free throw from top of Georgia Dome

Alex "Moose" Weekes, a Duluth resident, makes his homecoming with the Harlem Globetrotters when the team plays two games March 14 at Gwinnett Arena. The team also plays two games at Philips Arena on March 7 without Weekes. CONTRIBUTED BY ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES

By Amanda C. Coyne - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Moose Weekes said goodbye to the Georgia Dome in a way only a Harlem Globetrotter could.

The Lilburn native and Falcons fan climbed to the highest point of the football stadium — the catwalk circling the base of the dome. Weekes drained a free throw from more than 200 feet above the small basket.

Watch the video here:

The Globetrotters, based in Peachtree Corners, have four Atlanta-area games coming up.

On March 11, they will have a double-header at Atlanta’s Philips Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A week later on March 18, they’ll have another double-header at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, with games at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at their website.