WATCH: Globetrotter makes free throw from top of Georgia Dome

Posted: 3:52 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Amanda C. Coyne - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Moose Weekes said goodbye to the Georgia Dome in a way only a Harlem Globetrotter could.
The Lilburn native and Falcons fan climbed to the highest point of the football stadium — the catwalk circling the base of the dome. Weekes drained a free throw from more than 200 feet above the small basket.
Watch the video here:
The Globetrotters, based in Peachtree Corners, have four Atlanta-area games coming up.
On March 11, they will have a double-header at Atlanta’s Philips Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A week later on March 18, they’ll have another double-header at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, with games at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at their website.
