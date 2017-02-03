U.S. wrestlers banned from competition in Iran

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TEHRAN, Iran —
Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition this month in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, the IRNA news agency reported.
Iran foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told IRNA that a special committee reviewed the case and "eventually the visit by the U.S. freestyle wrestling team was opposed."
The decision is the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, The Associated Press reported. Iran said earlier this week that it would take retaliatory action.
The competition in Kermanshah is Feb. 16-17.
U.S. freestyle wrestlers have competed in Iran since 1998 after an absence of nearly 20 years. Since then, Americans have attended wrestling competitions hosted by Iran 15 times. Iranians have made 16 visits to the U.S. as guests of USA Wrestling since the 1990s.
