Tomorrow: free breakfast from this chain restaurant in Midtown

By Staff Writer

Catch this deal.

Kickstart the weekend with another Super Bowl festivity: free food. Krystal, the Atlanta-based quick-service chain restaurant, will give the first 103 guests a free breakfast sandwich during a pep rally to drum up excitement for the Atlanta Falcons. Guests will be able to choose from a sausage egg and cheese biscuit or two Sunrises plus a small beverage. The breakfast giveaway and pep rally will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the Krystal’s midtown location only.

626 14th St. N.W., Atlanta. 404-872-2627, krystal.com.

Read The A List: The faces, places, dishes and drinks defining the Atlanta dining scene right now

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following@ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.