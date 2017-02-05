Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

RED ALERT: I-75/nb shut down before Barrett Pkwy (exit 269) in Cobb Co.

    Posted: 1:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance 5 years ago

    Related

    View Larger
    ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance 5 years ago photo
    ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance 5 years ago

    By Hélène Vincent - Rare.us

    The supremacy of “The Simpsons” isn’t really ever called into question to begin with, but after Super Bowl LI it’s settled once and for all. Matt Groening and his writers can apparently predict the future.

    There’s been much talk recently about the fact that “The Simpsons” predicted Donald Trump’s presidency almost 20 years ago. In a Season 11 episode titled “Bart to the Future,” Lisa Simpson gives a press conference in which she alludes to President Trump by noting the budget crunch she believes he will leave the country in. That episode aired on March 19, 2000.

    Was there a hidden political message in Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance?

    The most comforting tweets we could find for Falcons fans after the loss

    Lady Gaga starts her halftime show with a beautiful tribute to America

    Well, the show writers have done it again, somehow predicting Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance before it happened. Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas was incredible — but Simpson Gaga did it first! In a “Simpsons” episode from five years ago titled “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Lady Gaga performs in midair, suspended from a helicopter.

    Additionally, the sky in the “Simpsons” episodes is lit up with a cowboy hat light design, very similar to what the real Lady Gaga did during her performance. You can watch the clip over at FXX.

    Twitter was quick to jump on the comparison.

    This article originally appeared on Rare.us.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     