Posted: 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Auto Zone Liberty Bowl photo
Auto Zone Liberty Bowl
TCU Horned Frogs photo
TCU Horned Frogs
Georgia Bulldogs logo photo
Georgia Bulldogs

TAILGATE SHOW: 8:00 a.m. on News 95.5 & AM-750 FM

KICKOFF: Noon

LOCATION: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – Memphis, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

2016 RECORDS: TCU (6-6, 4-5 Big XII); Georgia (7-5, 4-4 SEC)

LINE: Even 

TOP PLAYERS: TCU: RB Kyle Hicks has 954 yards rushing for 12 TDs. He also has 42 catches for 396 yards and two TDs. Georgia: RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Chubb has 988 yards rushing for 7 TDs. Michel has 753 yards rushing with three TDs.

NOTABLE: TCU: The Horned Frogs have dropped four of their last six games, including a 30-6 setback at Kansas State to close the regular season. The Frogs also suffered two double-overtime losses this season, to Arkansas and Texas Tech. Georgia: The Bulldogs dealt with growing pains for much of the season as they adapted to a new coaching staff while breaking in freshman quarterback Jacob Eason. Georgia showed momentum with a three-game winning streak that included a victory over Auburn before capping the regular season with a home loss to Georgia Tech.

BOWL HISTORY: TCU is making its second Liberty Bowl appearance and playing its 32nd bowl game overall. Georgia is making its fourth Liberty Bowl appearance and playing its 52nd bowl game overall.

SERIES HISTORY:Georgia leads 3-0 (First meeting 1941)

  • Georgia’s first meeting against TCU was a 40-26 victory in the Orange Bowl. It was UGA’s first bowl game and its first win.
  • This will be the second time these two teams have met in a bowl game, with the other two meetings in Athens in 1980 and 1988

LAST GAME: 1988 (Georgia 38, TCU 10)

2016 Schedule

Week

TCU

Georgia

1

S. Dakota St (W 59-41)

#22 N. Carolina* (W 33-24)

2

Arkansas (L 41-38)

Nichols State (W 26-24)

3

Iowa St. (W 41-20)

at Missouri (W 28-27)

4

at SMU (W 33-3)

at #23 Ole Miss (L 45-14)

5

Oklahoma (L 52-46)

#11 Tennessee (L 34-31)

6

at Kansas (W 24-23)

at South Carolina (W 28-14)

7

OFF

Vanderbilt (L 17-16)

8

at #12 W. Virginia (L 34-10)

OFF

9

Texas Tech (L 27-24 2 OT)

#14 Florida* (L 24-10)

10

at #17 Baylor (W 62-22)

at Kentucky (W 27-24)

11

OFF

#9 Auburn (W 13-7)

12

#11 Oklahoma St (L 31-6)

LA-Lafayette (W 35-21)

13

at Texas (W 31-9)

Georgia Tech (L 28-27)

14

Kansas St (L 30-6)

OFF

* Game played in neutral location             

Information from the AP was used in this report

