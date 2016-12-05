Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
TAILGATE SHOW: 8:00 a.m. on News 95.5 & AM-750 FM
KICKOFF: Noon
LOCATION: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium – Memphis, Tenn.
TV: ESPN
2016 RECORDS: TCU (6-6, 4-5 Big XII); Georgia (7-5, 4-4 SEC)
LINE: Even
TOP PLAYERS: TCU: RB Kyle Hicks has 954 yards rushing for 12 TDs. He also has 42 catches for 396 yards and two TDs. Georgia: RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Chubb has 988 yards rushing for 7 TDs. Michel has 753 yards rushing with three TDs.
NOTABLE: TCU: The Horned Frogs have dropped four of their last six games, including a 30-6 setback at Kansas State to close the regular season. The Frogs also suffered two double-overtime losses this season, to Arkansas and Texas Tech. Georgia: The Bulldogs dealt with growing pains for much of the season as they adapted to a new coaching staff while breaking in freshman quarterback Jacob Eason. Georgia showed momentum with a three-game winning streak that included a victory over Auburn before capping the regular season with a home loss to Georgia Tech.
BOWL HISTORY: TCU is making its second Liberty Bowl appearance and playing its 32nd bowl game overall. Georgia is making its fourth Liberty Bowl appearance and playing its 52nd bowl game overall.
SERIES HISTORY:Georgia leads 3-0 (First meeting 1941)
LAST GAME: 1988 (Georgia 38, TCU 10)
2016 Schedule
Week
TCU
Georgia
1
S. Dakota St (W 59-41)
#22 N. Carolina* (W 33-24)
2
Arkansas (L 41-38)
Nichols State (W 26-24)
3
Iowa St. (W 41-20)
at Missouri (W 28-27)
4
at SMU (W 33-3)
at #23 Ole Miss (L 45-14)
5
Oklahoma (L 52-46)
#11 Tennessee (L 34-31)
6
at Kansas (W 24-23)
at South Carolina (W 28-14)
7
OFF
Vanderbilt (L 17-16)
8
at #12 W. Virginia (L 34-10)
OFF
9
Texas Tech (L 27-24 2 OT)
#14 Florida* (L 24-10)
10
at #17 Baylor (W 62-22)
at Kentucky (W 27-24)
11
OFF
#9 Auburn (W 13-7)
12
#11 Oklahoma St (L 31-6)
LA-Lafayette (W 35-21)
13
at Texas (W 31-9)
Georgia Tech (L 28-27)
14
Kansas St (L 30-6)
OFF
* Game played in neutral location
Information from the AP was used in this report
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}