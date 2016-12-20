2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova injured in knife attack

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured Tuesday by a knife-wielding attacker at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, The Associated Press reported.
The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said the 26-year-old suffered a left hand injury and was treated by doctors.
Tejkal said the incident, which he described as a burglary, occurred Tuesday morning and that Kvitova's injuries were not life-threatening.
Also Tuesday, Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury. Earlier on her Twitter account, Kvitova said she was “so disappointed” she could not play in the event.
I am so disappointed that I cannot play at the @hopmancup The results of an MRI have confirmed that my foot is healing, but (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9OLvRxyjOA— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016
not as quickly as we would have liked. The Hopman Cup is a fantastic event and I'm sorry I won't be able to represent my country there (2/2)— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016
