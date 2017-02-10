Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Stephanie Toone - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Unfortunately, the Dirty Bird Lager will never be.
Instead, to stick to its bet with Boston Beer, Sweetwater has renamed its 420 Ale Patriots Extra Pale Ale after the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Sweetwater announced its new brew in a tweet Thursday, conceding to the bet by tweeting the New England fans couldn’t “claim we don’t keep our word.”
A healthy Twitter battle had been brewing between the two hometown ale makers in the days leading into the Super Bowl. Boston Beer Co., the brewer behind Samuel Adams, was to brew the Dirty Bird Lager if the Falcons won.
Coincidentally, the lost bet falls on the heels of Sweetwater’s 20th anniversary party, which takes place Feb. 19.
No word on whether the Patriots Extra Pale Ale will be on tap.
