Super Bowl moguls: How Arthur Blank, Robert Kraft match up

By Staff report

Forget about Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady.

In business terms, the real clash of titans in Sunday’s Super Bowl is between Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, both businessmen-turned-football moguls. Blank is looking for his first championship, while Kraft has four.

Here are their stats, according to financial magazine Forbes:

Net worth: Blank, $3.3 billion; Kraft, $5.2 billion

Forbes 400 rank: Blank, 214; Kraft, 102

‘Self-made score’: Blank, 9; Kraft, 8 (10 is highest)

Price paid for team: Blank, $545 million in 2002; Kraft, $172 million in 1994

Team now worth: Falcons, $2.1 billion; Patriots, $3.4 billion

Age: Blank, 74; Kraft, 75

Other business ventures: Blank co-founded Home Depot, from which he is retired, and also owns a new Major League Soccer franchise coming to Atlanta; Kraft is CEO of The Kraft Group, which includes International Forest Products, a lumber company he founded, and packaging company Rand-Whitney.

Source: Forbes