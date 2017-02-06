Super Bowl losers get a consolation prize

Michael Mazza reacts after the New England Patriots scored late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game being played in Houston while watching it on television at Fado Irish Pub in Atlanta, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Falcons fans are in the somber mood Monday after their team blew a 25-point lead in a 34-28 defeat to the New England Patriots the night before. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By Bo Emerson - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Maybe you have a tendency to lose things.

Maybe your team does too. Maybe your team suffered an ignominious collapse in the fourth quarter and lost the biggest football game of the year.

Maybe you need something, anything, to cheer you up. Or at least something to keep you from losing anything else.

Tile is a company that makes tiny Bluetooth trackers that help you find lost keys, lost wallets and lost phones. Before the Super Bowl began, the company promised it would help the future Super Bowl losers, be they Bostonians or Atlantans, to help them avoid future losses.

It was among the many Super Bowl wagers placed before the game. This one was different, in that it didn’t offer a prize to the winners, but to the losers.

This Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tile will make good on its promise, sending a host of representatives to Midtown Atlanta to hand out 51,000 Tiles to passing fans. Roaming through Atlantic Station and Midtown, the representatives will also hand out free Lyft codes to serve as what they call “a little pick-me-up” for Atlantans. According to Tile, any leftover devices will be donated to local nonprofits and community organizations including the Boy and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity.

“Tiles can be attached to just about anything (except your broken spirit) and then paired with a smartphone via the Tile app,” reads the company’s press release. “If misplaced, users can pull up the Tile app and ring their item. If the lost or misplaced item is outside of Bluetooth range, users can see the last place they had it on a map.”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts to losing the Super Bowl as the confetti flies in Houston. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Curtis Compton/AJC/CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Now if Tile could only help us find our lost pride.

In Atlantic Station Tile’s ambassadors will be on Atlantic Drive and Market Street between 19th Street and 17th Street.

In Midtown they will be on Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue between 10th Street and 14th Street.

