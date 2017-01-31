By Staff Writer

Watch the Super Bowl at a Ponce City Market restaurant. Master cooking class. Anniversary party. There are several fun, food events happening in metro Atlanta over the next few days, so add one or all four of the following events to your calendar. Be prepared to eat, drink and have a grand ole time.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: During the Master Chefs Cooking Series, Andrea Kirshtein, former executive pastry chef of Empire State South, will prepare pastries, provide cooking tips and more. The culinary class will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. Tickets are $50 – $65 and advance registration is required.

5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812- 4002, atlantajcc.org.

Feb. 1 – 3: The customary Japanese tradition of Setsubun, a day which marks the first day of spring, will be celebrated at Nakato Japanese Restaurantvia a complimentary ehoumaki roll to take home (the roll needs to be eaten in silence) for every dine-in guest. The ehoumaki roll will be filled with seven ingredients including grilled eel, shrimp and cucumber—all for good luck.

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, N.E., Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Are you ready for football? Head toThe Mercury to watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51! From 4-6:30 p.m., cocktail specials and a spread of classic tailgate bites such as chicken wings with Alabama white sauce, party subs and double fudge brownies will be available for $29.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-500-5253, themercuryatl.com.

Monday, Feb. 6: To celebrate its second anniversary, Colletta will offer a three-course dinner for $35 and half-off bottles of wine all night. Diners will be able to select any three of their favorite dishes (excluding the prosciutto board and farfalle).

900 3rd St., Alpharetta. 678-722-8335, collettarestaurant.com.

