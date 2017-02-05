Follow us on

Posted: 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Trump picks Patriots over Falcons

President Donald Trump has made his pick for the Super Bowl, and he believes the New England Patriots will defeat the Atlanta Falcons later today in Houston.

Speaking with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly from the White House, Trump thinks the AFC Champions will prevail in Super Bowl LI.

When pressed by O’Reilly to give a prediction, he replied, “I think the Patriots will win ....they’ll win by eight points.”

Will the Atlanta Falcons win the first Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday?

