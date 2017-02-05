Super Bowl 2017: Patriots stun Falcons with comeback win

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Raj Prashad
Tom Brady made NFL Super Bowl history, coming back from 25 down in the second half to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI for the first overtime contest in the big game’s history.
The Patriots looked dead in the water after an overwhelming first half by the Falcons buried New England in a 21-3 hole. No team had ever come back from more than 10 points, but no one told Brady.
After a LeGarrette Blount turnover, the Falcons nearly immediately turned it into seven points.
Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman shattered the Patriots’ edge rushers. Quarterback Matt Ryan torched the New England secondary and Atlanta got rolling early, taking a 14-0 lead before the Patriots could really get things going.
Then as Brady and the Patriots thought they had things in check, Robert Alford turned a drive into a pick-6.
The Patriots squeaked out a field goal to end the half down 21-3.
But then it was Brady who found holes in the Falcons defense, methodically picking apart their secondary and finding a way to keep the Patriots alive scoring 25 unanswered points in the second half. With under three minutes to go in the fourth, it was Danny Amendola who made one of the best catches we’ve ever seen to keep New England’s drive alive:
Brady capped the drive with a toss to James White to cap the drive, and a two-point conversion throw to Amendola tied the score. Atlanta couldn’t get anything going with less than a minute to play in regulation, and for the first time ever, the game went to overtime.
In overtime, New England took possession first and it was all over from there, with Brady driving the length of the field to stun the Falcons.
