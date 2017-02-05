Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Julio Jones says he’s 100 percent

Related

View Larger
Super Bowl 2017: Julio Jones says he’s 100 percent photo
ccompton@ajc.com
February 1, 2017, Houston: Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is all smiles answering questions during Super Bowl media availability on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Memorial City Mall ice arena in Houston. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones may have been limited in practice all week, but he insists he’s ready for the game this evening in Houston.

“I’m 100 percent sure nothing is stopping me today,” Jones said in a taped interview with Fox’s Erin Andrews aired before the game.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 