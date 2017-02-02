Super Bowl 2017 Fan Guide: Everything you need to know

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Ana Santos
Yes, it’s true. The Atlanta Falcons are really going to the Super Bowl this weekend.
What time, what channel
The Super Bowl 2017 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will be broadcast on Fox (6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 5).
Public watch parties in Atlanta
There won’t be any Super Bowl livestream at the Georgia Dome, but there will be plenty of other public viewing events in Atlanta. Put on your Falcons great and head to the nearest sports bar or viewing party.
Host your own Super Bowl-viewing party
Weren’t able to score an expensive Super Bowl ticket and airfare to Houston? Don’t want to brave the crowded Atlanta sports bar? Host a party in the comfort of your own home.
Fan Gear
Commercials
For many Super Bowl viewers, commercials are half the excitement. Companies pay millions of dollars to air 30-second commercials during the game and advertisers put their best foot forward to grab and keep your attention.
Halftime
Lady Gaga will perform in the halftime show this Sunday in Houston. The last time Houston hosted the Super Bowl, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake had an infamous wardrobe malfunction that forever changed the halftime show.
Atlanta Falcons history and traditions
This is the second time the Atlanta Falcons have reached the Super Bowl. Better brush up on your Falcons knowledge. Do you know how the Atlanta Falcons got their football team name? Or do you know what the mascot it?
Things to do in Houston for the Super Bowl
Follow the game and the fans
AJC Super Bowl 2017 team and athlete news
