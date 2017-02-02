Super Bowl 2017: Aflac Duck to make TV ad debut on pre-game show

By Jill Vejnoska - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hut one, Hut two … AFLAC!

Get ready to hear some new sounds coming from the TV on Super Bowl Sunday, as one of Georgia most iconic celebrities makes a first ever commercial appearance during the Big Game.

No, not Jimmy Carter, Julio Jones or Julia Roberts.

The Aflac Duck.

Columbus-based voluntary insurance sales giant Aflac said Thursday it was making its maiden waddle in the “big game” advertising pool. And yes, that’s precisely the phrase the company used in describing where the brand new ad will debut. That’s because the 30-second humorous spot entitled “Surgery” is scheduled to run sometime around 6:20 p.m. ET.

That’s technically during the pregame show. But it’s also right after fellow Georgian, country star and Leesburg native Luke Bryan, sings the national anthem, so we’re guessing only about a zillion-and-a-half people will be watching.

We’re guessing Aflac does, too, based on the statement they released.

“We are excited to demonstrate the value of Aflac’s products and services to an audience that is likely to top 110 million people,” said Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gail Galuppo said. “After more than 16 years scoring touchdowns as Aflac’s iconic advertising quarterback, we felt the time was right to elevate the Aflac Duck on the world’s stage alongside the other stars as they battle for gridiron immortality.”

The Aflac duck looks out over Columbus, Ga., from atop the company headquarters building Saturday, Jan. 1, 2005. From a park bench in 1999 to a cameo appearance in a box office blockbuster five years later, the Aflac duck has turned the hard-to-pronounce company into a household name. Aflac, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in November, will continue to ride the duck's success in the new year. The Fortune 500 company added the cultural icon to its logo in December and are hoping to explain what Aflac actually does, now that most people have heard of Aflac. (AP Photo/Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Philip Wartena)

PHILIP WARTENA

The Duck may be bucking for immortality, but human beings have no such luck. That’s sort of the thinking behind “Surgery,” which uses a light touch to encourage consumers to help protect their lifestyles with Aflac products. In it, a doctor prepares to “remove” a patient’s beloved ‘67 Corvette — a way of driving home the point that he might have to “sell that muscle machine just to pay your rent.” Enter the duck, clad in a surgical scrub cap, to quack out the better answer to avoiding such financial and lifestyle harm: “Aflac!”

After quacking the “big game” lineup on Sunday, the ad will run during the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 and also become part of Aflac’s regular advertising rotation.