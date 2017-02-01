Are you finally catching Super Bowl fever now that we’re just days away from the big game?

Don’t feel bad -- you’re not alone. The Super Bowl annually gets some of TV’s top ratings, and many viewers are late-to-the-party fans who finally admit to being football fans.

With that in mind, here are five quick things to know about Sunday’s Falcons vs. Patriots game -- a few things that might help you feel comfortable during football talk with your friends.

> What time is the game, where is the game and where can I see the game on TV? Believe it or not, those questions are asked a lot during Super Bowl week. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m eastern at NRG Stadium in Houston and will be televised nationally on Fox.

> What’s up with the Roman numerals? The NFL began using Roman numerals in the 1970’s to add an air of pomp and circumstance to its big game. This year’s game will be the 51st Super Bowl.

> What are Falcons fans talking about when they say ‘Rise Up’? It’s a marketing slogan originated by the franchise in 2010. It’s evolved into a huge brand that’s visible on signs, billboard, towels, everywhere.

> What’s the big deal about Tom Brady? So ... you’ve heard a lot about the Patriots QB over the past few days huh? Well, here are a few quick notes on Brady -- he’s a handsome guy who’s married to a Brazilian model and has four Super Bowl rings. But he was also suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the season for his alleged involvement in what has been called ‘Deflategate’.

> So how good is the Falcons quarterback? Matt Ryan is not only good, he’s been great this season -- and could be named Most Valuable Player of the NFL this weekend. Ryan is also known as ‘Matty Ice’, but will likely add MVP to the nickname list in a few days.

> Bonus tidbit: Want to gain the upper hand on those at your Super Bowl watch party? Check out this preview of Super Bowl commercials -- and you won’t be totally caught off guard when they air during the game.