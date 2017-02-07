Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating the theft of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s jersey.
The department, announced the crime via its official, verified Twitter account. (See below).
Security was extremely tight in Houston and extraordinary at NRG Stadium. More than 40 agencies, along with some 4,000 private security personnel, coordinated to ensure security.
“We hope you don’t see us this week,” Perrye K. Turner, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Division, said during a join news conference with local and federal officials prior to the game, “but have no doubt we are there. Protecting our city is a partnership.”
“All eyes around the world will be on this event so we’ve got to make sure we’re prepared,” said Chip Fulghum, the Department of Homeland Security’s Acting Under Secretary for Management. “We’re prepared. As Vince Lombardi said, if we work together we will win and that’s what we’re doing.”
Return for updates.
HPD Major Offenders is working with NFL Security & state & local law enforcement officials to investigate theft of Tom Brady's #SB51 jersey.
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 6, 2017
