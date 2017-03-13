This is what a bike race generally looks like. It was something quite different that unfolded at a race in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday when gale force winds knocked around cyclists and spectators alike.

High winds at a bike race in Cape Town, South Africa, were so severe that some riders were knocked off their bikes and others had to hang onto their bikes to prevent the gale force winds from blowing them away.

The wind gusts topped 60 mph at times Sunday at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, forcing organizers to cancel the international road race.

“It is with regret … the organizers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour were forced to make the difficult decision to stop the 40th edition” of the race, according to a statement on the tour’s website.

Video of the event shows the chaos at the start of the race.

The race is the biggest timed bicycle race in the world, with some 35,000 bikers registered to ride.

