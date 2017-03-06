ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Megan Rapinoe #15 kneels during the National Anthem prior to the match between the United States and the Netherlands at Georgia Dome on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. US Soccer has a new policy that requires all players to stand for the anthem. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A new policy from the U.S. Soccer Federation now requires all players to stand for the national anthem.

The Associated Press reported that players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems.

The policy, approved last month, gained attention Saturday when soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted an image of it.

"All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of the national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented," the policy reads, according to Holden's tweet.

">March 4, 2017

The image says the policy was passed Feb. 9.

Fox News reported that news of the policy comes after National Women's Soccer League player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at two matches last season. She did so in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt at games last football season in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick will stand for the anthem during the upcoming football season, according to ESPN. He is reportedly becoming a free agent this week.

The AP reported that Rapinoe will respect the new policy.

Rapinoe said the following in a statement:

It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for — to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love. I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind.

Rapinoe continues to recover from knee surgery and is not on the roster for an upcoming tournament.