Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personalities NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are among the notables popping up at private parties this week.
Mercedes-Benz sponsored two parties on Saturday night – “Rolling Stone Live” and “Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate.” Both featured famous people posing next to fancy cars: Jon Hamm, Adrian Grenier, Odell Beckham Jr., Jameis Winston, Nas, Chanel Iman, and Ray Lewis all were on the guest list.
NeNe and Cynthia also checked out the Maxim party, where NeNe posted this photo:
#yingandyang@cynthiabailey10 was my date all day yesterday @ all the super bowl e…. https://t.co/iGiGOI1qtqpic.twitter.com/VEgzYRG484
— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 5, 2017
We’ll look for them at the game!
