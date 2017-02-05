Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey spotted at pre Super Bowl parties in Houston

Related

View Larger
NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey spotted at pre Super Bowl parties in Houston photo
NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey spotted at pre Super Bowl parties in Houston

By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

HOUSTON – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personalities NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are among the notables popping up at private parties this week.

Mercedes-Benz sponsored two parties on Saturday night – “Rolling Stone Live” and “Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate.” Both featured famous people posing next to fancy cars:  Jon Hamm, Adrian Grenier, Odell Beckham Jr., Jameis Winston, Nas, Chanel Iman, and Ray Lewis all were on the guest list.

NeNe and Cynthia also checked out the Maxim party, where NeNe posted this photo:

We’ll look for them at the game!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 