Michael Vick: “I’m forever grateful” to Atlanta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – Michael Vick, who just penned this open letter to Atlanta, is here in Houston, as a fan.
He’ll head back home to watch the Super Bowl itself and will be rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.
He acknowledged he was a little bitter when the Falcons signed Matt Ryan but this week wishes him all the best.
In his open letter, posted on Players Tribune, he talked about his journey from pro football to prison and back again and what the city has meant to him throughout his ups and downs.
“Without Atlanta, I might not even be here to write this today.
“It’s been almost 10 years, now, since I last played a down for the Falcons. And for whatever reason, and it’s hard to explain … there is something about this year, and this season, that just feels right. It seems like Atlanta — as a team, as a city, as a culture — is finally coming full circle. And in my own small way, I hope I am too.”
“I’ll be forever grateful” to the team, to Atlanta and to the fans who embraced him so warmly when he made a recent appearance at the Georgia Dome.
