Marietta’s Strand Theatre will air the Super Bowl on Sunday

If you can’t be in Houston, maybe you can make it to Marietta for Sunday’s game.

The historic Earl Smith Strand Theatre plans to air the game on multiple screens. The event is free to attend and concessions will be available for purchase.

The pregame festivities start at 2 p.m.

Parking is free around the Marietta Square. We recommend the parking garage across the street from the theater.

Event info from the Strand:

“Watch the Big Game on the Big Screen: The Strand will have three bars, three big screens (and we don’t mean to brag, but one of them is a REALLY big screen), and room for you and more than five hundred of your closest friends to raise a glass and turn out for your team! Wear your Falcons jersey for free popcorn.

Catered Southern Events will have a pop-up restaurant at The Strand with Game Day chili, meatloaf sliders, mini Reubens, roasted corn dip, and more.”