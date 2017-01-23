Follow us on

News/Talk WSB
Breaking News

US judge temporarily blocks Trump travel ban nationwide

    Posted: 5:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

    Marietta mayor excited to see Arthur Blank do victory Dirty Bird dance

    Marietta mayor excited to see Arthur Blank do victory Dirty Bird dance photo
    ccompton@ajc.com
    January 22, 2017, Atlanta: Falcons owner Arthur Blank dances on stage with his players after beating the Packers 44-21 in the NFL football NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

    By Ben Brasch - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin signed a proclamation Friday declaring many things that would make a Falcons fan happy.

    The city posted a copy of the document — which uses the official letterhead and format — on Facebook ahead of the Falcons trying to beat the Patriots in Houston for what would be Atlanta’s first Super Bowl win.

    “I, Steve Tumlin, Mayor of the City of Marietta, from the Big Chicken to the Mighty Falcons, do hereby proclaim the weekend of February 3 through 5 as SUPER FALCONS WEEKEND,” the proclamation reads.

    Lawmakers cheered Falcons’ rise for free

    He exalts teams leaders like “soon to be MVP Matt Ryan, the incomparable Julio Jones, sack leader Beasley.”

    Tumlin went on to say that the Falcons will “send the Patriots back to New England convinced that the Falcons are the Champions of all Football,” the proclamation says.

    Marietta’s Strand Theatre will air the Super Bowl on Sunday 

    The mayor described Arthur Blank as “the best owner in all of the Major League Franchises.”

    And upon a Falcons victory, Tumlin proclaimed that “Blank will dance the ‘Dirty Bird’ at the new and exciting Atlanta United Training Facility on Franklin Gateway in Marietta soon thereafter.”

    Blank was captured on camera breaking it down in the locker room after the divisional win against the Seahawks. He was surprised when it went viral.

    Oh, and then there was also that time he danced after the team beat the Packers with his wife, Angela Macuga.

    Marietta will also show its Falcons fever with a resident-planned pep rally Saturday.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones reports.

