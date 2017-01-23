Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Ben Brasch - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin signed a proclamation Friday declaring many things that would make a Falcons fan happy.
The city posted a copy of the document — which uses the official letterhead and format — on Facebook ahead of the Falcons trying to beat the Patriots in Houston for what would be Atlanta’s first Super Bowl win.
“I, Steve Tumlin, Mayor of the City of Marietta, from the Big Chicken to the Mighty Falcons, do hereby proclaim the weekend of February 3 through 5 as SUPER FALCONS WEEKEND,” the proclamation reads.
He exalts teams leaders like “soon to be MVP Matt Ryan, the incomparable Julio Jones, sack leader Beasley.”
Tumlin went on to say that the Falcons will “send the Patriots back to New England convinced that the Falcons are the Champions of all Football,” the proclamation says.
The mayor described Arthur Blank as “the best owner in all of the Major League Franchises.”
And upon a Falcons victory, Tumlin proclaimed that “Blank will dance the ‘Dirty Bird’ at the new and exciting Atlanta United Training Facility on Franklin Gateway in Marietta soon thereafter.”
Blank was captured on camera breaking it down in the locker room after the divisional win against the Seahawks. He was surprised when it went viral.
Oh, and then there was also that time he danced after the team beat the Packers with his wife, Angela Macuga.
Marietta will also show its Falcons fever with a resident-planned pep rally Saturday.
Channel 2's Tom Jones reports.
