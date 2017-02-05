Lady Gaga gets carried away during her Super Bowl warm-up





HOUSTON – Lady Gaga took the field a few hours before kickoff and had a little fun with the photographers who are getting in position.

Wearing a black top, skirt and stilettos Gaga took a few spins around the field and posed for some photos. She wouldn’t give up any secrets about what her halftime show will entail(or how many costume changes the 13-minute performance will involve), but indicated it’ll be energetic and full of surprises.

After completing her pre-game warm up Gaga joked around with a photog who happily gave her a lift!