Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Lady Gaga gets carried away during her Super Bowl warm-up

Related

View Larger
Lady Gaga gets carried away during her Super Bowl warm-up photo
Curtis Compton/AJC
FEBRUARY 5, 2017 HOUSTON TX The Atlanta Falcons meet the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Sunday, February 5, 2017. Curtis Compton/AJC

By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

Start html 5 brightcove Code


HOUSTON – Lady Gaga took the field a few hours before kickoff and had a little fun with the photographers who are getting in position.

Wearing a black top, skirt and stilettos Gaga took a few spins around the field and posed for some photos. She wouldn’t give up any secrets about what her halftime show will entail(or how many costume changes the 13-minute performance will involve), but indicated it’ll be energetic and full of surprises.

After completing her pre-game warm up Gaga joked around with a photog who happily gave her a lift!

 

Start html 5 brightcove Code


There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 