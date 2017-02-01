Jones and Ryan top Falcons jerseys, but Brady number one

110812 Atlanta - Smoke and fire surround Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Julio Jones as he enters the stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Friday, August 12, 2011. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

By Michael E. Kanell

The Falcons aren’t winning, but they’re competitive, you bet.

No, of course the game itself is not until Sunday night, but the anticipation is rising – as are the sales of jerseys and other NFL-profit-pleasing paraphernalia that let fans show which side they are on.

Thousands of people who may or may not make it to Houston for the actual Super Bowl want to spend a few bucks showing which side they are on and copping just a little bit of glory from one of their athletic heroes.

Why do people do this?

Ask an anthropologist. Or behavioral psychologist. But they do it – and they do it a lot more as the season grinds down toward that last big event. That is, if their designated team is still in it. The Falcons are now the third-fastest selling jersey – and they were 18th a month ago, that is, according to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report, which – the company says – tracks real-time jersey sales from more than 650 stores, as well as online.

So with just days to go, who is number one?

The New England Patriots may be reviled around the country (to which they’d say only that envy is an ugly thing, isn’t it?), but they are beloved in their region and their fans sure buy a lot of the stuff that helps pay Roger Goodell’s $40 million salary. And when it comes to jersey sales, it is the face of the Pats that is the number one seller.

That’s right: Number 12. Tom Brady.

But hot on his heels is the magical Falcons receiver, Julio Jones. Then two more Pats, both of them also receivers, one of whom isn’t even playing (that would be the Gronk). And then in fifth, the bookend to Brady is his opposite number at quarterback: Matt Ryan.

It probably doesn’t surprise you to learn that the Falcon’s fabulous, season-long success that has made them a high-profile team on the national stage has also made a big difference in the popularity rankings. For the whole season, you have to get down to number 25 to find a Falcon and it’s Matt Ryan.

Top ranked jersey for the entire season was, yes, Tom Brady.

Currently, the top five selling NFL jerseys:

Tom Brady Julio Jones Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman Matt Ryan

Source: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his play and how he helped the team reach the Super Bowl. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter