Jones and Ryan top Falcons jerseys, but Brady number one

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Michael E. Kanell
The Falcons aren’t winning, but they’re competitive, you bet.
No, of course the game itself is not until Sunday night, but the anticipation is rising – as are the sales of jerseys and other NFL-profit-pleasing paraphernalia that let fans show which side they are on.
RELATED: Falcons to wear red jerseys in Super Bowl
Thousands of people who may or may not make it to Houston for the actual Super Bowl want to spend a few bucks showing which side they are on and copping just a little bit of glory from one of their athletic heroes.
Why do people do this?
Ask an anthropologist. Or behavioral psychologist. But they do it – and they do it a lot more as the season grinds down toward that last big event. That is, if their designated team is still in it. The Falcons are now the third-fastest selling jersey – and they were 18th a month ago, that is, according to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Jersey Report, which – the company says – tracks real-time jersey sales from more than 650 stores, as well as online.
So with just days to go, who is number one?
MORE: 5 things to know about Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots may be reviled around the country (to which they’d say only that envy is an ugly thing, isn’t it?), but they are beloved in their region and their fans sure buy a lot of the stuff that helps pay Roger Goodell’s $40 million salary. And when it comes to jersey sales, it is the face of the Pats that is the number one seller.
That’s right: Number 12. Tom Brady.
But hot on his heels is the magical Falcons receiver, Julio Jones. Then two more Pats, both of them also receivers, one of whom isn’t even playing (that would be the Gronk). And then in fifth, the bookend to Brady is his opposite number at quarterback: Matt Ryan.
POLL: America hates the New England Patriots
It probably doesn’t surprise you to learn that the Falcon’s fabulous, season-long success that has made them a high-profile team on the national stage has also made a big difference in the popularity rankings. For the whole season, you have to get down to number 25 to find a Falcon and it’s Matt Ryan.
Top ranked jersey for the entire season was, yes, Tom Brady.
Currently, the top five selling NFL jerseys:
Source: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his play and how he helped the team reach the Super Bowl. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}