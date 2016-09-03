090316 Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Jim Chaney talks with quarterback Jacob Eason during a timeout against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome Saturday September 3, 2016. BRANT SANDERLIN/BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Georgia fan snuck into Jim Chaney’s press conference here on Wednesday afternoon, and jumped in with his own set of questions. At first it was fun, with the fan asking the offensive coordinator if Georgia would win Friday, unlike the last time it played in the Liberty Bowl.

“Well I wasn’t here that day,” Chaney said, laughing.

Then the fan took it up a notch.

“That’s why we put the burden on you,” he said.

Chaney nodded.

“That’s okay, I feel that burden every day I wake up. So I’m comfortable with that,” Chaney said.

The exchange appeared to win over at least this one Georgia fan, who offered up a “Yes sir!” As for the rest, it appeared the goal of Chaney’s session was to convey one simple message: This is on me.

Chaney’s first season as offensive coordinator has been less than stellar, and he didn’t try to deflect blame, sugarcoat or make excuses. He said he’s been “reflecting” a lot on what could have been done better and what should be done better next year.

“The bottom line is it didn’t get done. It ends with me to get done,” Chaney said. “I’ll say this for our players. They were awesome.”

Georgia (7-5) enters the Liberty Bowl with the nation’s 89th-ranked offense, and 105th-ranked scoring offense, despite the presence of star tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

Chaney also said that Chubb and Michel were absolutely right to confront him after the Florida game about their use.

“You’ve got two guys there that are competitive as heck and wanted the football. Obviously, they basically said hey, Jim, quit doing too much and give me the ball and let me try to win the game for us,” Chaney said. “It was a real good productive meeting when those kids came in. …

At the end of the day it needed to be said. They got some things off their chest, it was good and quite honestly they were right.”

Interestingly, Chaney also essentially confirmed that Georgia’s offense didn’t conform to its personnel for much of the season. Specifically, freshman quarterback Jacob Eason’s comfort in the shot-gun and spread, while the play-calling was often more tailored for a more physical, straight-ahead style.

